"I don't like the way he looks" - Love Is Blind: France star Julie comments on Charles' appearance

Charles from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France released its first four episodes on September 10, 2025. It followed the singles as they entered the pods to date and potentially find their life partners.

Although exciting, the pods came with their own drama. Despite participating in the show to find love sight unseen, some contestants struggled to accept their partner’s appearance.

The same happened with Julie, who, after meeting her partner, Charles, told the cameras that he was not her “type” physically.

Even then, she got engaged to him, noting that he had a charming personality.

In episode 4, titled Height Differences, Julie told Charles that she needed time to accept the way he looked.

“My type of guy’s usually dark-haired. Dark-haired, mysterious, tall, Mediterranean. Charles is the complete opposite. For now, I don’t like the way he looks, but I like what’s inside,” she told the cameras.

Charles was not too disheartened to hear Julie’s standpoint. Instead, he understood where she came from.

So the Love Is Blind: France star wanted to give her the space and time to become comfortable. He was uninterested in pushing her into anything because he knew it would only create complications later on.

Love Is Blind: France star Julie hopes to overcome her inhibitions

Julie got engaged to Charles at the start of episode 4. To get to that point, she had to get involved in a complicated love triangle with another contestant named Sarah.

Despite the tension and everything that had happened, Charles chose Julie over Sarah and looked forward to building a future with her.

The first challenge Julie faced after getting engaged to Charles was accepting his appearance.

It was during their first meeting that she realized he was not what she had pictured him to look like.

“Physically, he’s not really my usual type, to be honest,” she confessed.

Although he did not meet her expectations appearance-wise, Julie was relieved that he atleast did not have a “long beard.” She stated that she hated that.

But even with that, she wanted to give their relationship a try because she found Charles to be charming.

Later in the Love Is Blind: France episode, Julie told Charles that everything was still “really weird” because she did not actually know him.

She then mentioned that she would need more time to adjust to him on a physical level. But at the same time, she added that she wanted to get past her inhibitions because she had faith in the experiment.

“I’m really fond of you. Like, really. I can say that I love your personality. I love you like crazy, for real. Now that I know what you look like, it’s different. I really don’t want to hurt you,” the Love Is Blind: France star said.

After hearing what Julie had to say, Charles assured her that she did not need to worry about anything.

He told the cameras that although he was not her type, he was not embarrassed about it.

Charles stated that people should be able to express their honest feelings to avoid complications.

Additionally, he believed that when people spend enough time getting to know one another, they often end up liking someone they would not have gone for at first.

He was confident that Julie would also feel the same after she put in the time to get to know him.

But at the same time, Charles was prepared for the worst. He added that if Julie continued to think in the same way even after getting to know him, he would be okay with it.

“I’m not scared of the unknown,” he said.

All Charles wanted to focus on was exploring the unknown with his “wonderful” partner without worrying about the future.

