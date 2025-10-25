"I can't lose anybody else": The Braxtons star Trina reacts after husband Von fills her in on his heart valve issue

Trina with her husband, Von (Image via Getty)

The Braxtons season 2 returned with a new episode on October 24, 2025.

Titled Unbreak My Heart, the segment saw Trina rush home from Towanda’s bachelorette party after learning that her husband, Von, was sent to urgent care for heart failure.

After reuniting with her husband, Trina found out that he had a heart valve issue that caused a fluid build-up in his lungs as well as around his heart.

Von revealed that had he not sought professional help, he would not have survived.

Upon hearing that, Trina became emotional.



“I’m gonna be honest. I can’t lose anybody else. Not right now, not right now, not right now," she said while speaking to the cameras.



Trina admitted she was not prepared to face another tragedy in her family, having lost her sister, Traci, in 2022 to cancer.

She encouraged her husband not to give up, but to think about her, the children, and everybody else he knew.

Von also became emotional, thinking about what could have happened had he not gone to the hospital and rushed things.

However, Trina assured him she would be there by his side and help him overcome the hurdle.

The Braxtons’ Trina makes dietary changes to help Von recover







Trina returned home from Towanda’s bachelorette party in Mexico without informing her sister about her husband’s health scare because she did not want to worry her.

While she did not want to “ruin the fun” for Towanda, Trina knew she had to return home since she could not let her husband go through the experience alone.

After she came home, Von filled her in on everything that happened to him while she was away.

He revealed that his health had shown signs of deterioration before Trina left for the bachelorette party.

However, he did not disclose that to her or go to the doctor at the time because he knew Trina would cancel the trip if she found out he was sick.

Von shared that the moment Trina’s flight was about to take off, he went to urgent care.

When he informed the professionals that if he lay down, he could not breathe at all, he was urged to go to the hospital immediately.

The doctors then informed him that he had fluid build-up everywhere in his body due to a valve issue.



“So they got a bunch of fluid off. Bottom line is, when I got there, I was 309 [pounds], when I left, I was 279. So they took 30 pounds of water off of me,” he told Trina.



He then stated that he was given 90 days to work on his diet, exercise, and take the necessary medications to correct the issue.

However, he would have to get surgery if his condition did not improve within that time period.

Upon hearing that, Trina took matters into her own hands and began removing the unhealthy food items she had stored in her pantry.

Determined to improve their diets, Trina removed everything that was processed, contained high levels of sugar, or contained preservatives.

From trail mix and gelato to apple fritters, Trina eliminated multiple sweet items from her pantry.

However, her husband was not pleased with the sudden change and hoped she would speak to him before taking action.

Ultimately, The Braxtons star noted that she needed to get into the kitchen, get creative, and make Von eat healthy.

Stay tuned for more updates.