"I am terrified" – My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s Whitney Thore shares fear during pregnancy roulette reveal

Whitney Thore speaks onstage during TCL's 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' panel (Image via Getty)

Whitney Way Thore confronted a defining moment in her journey toward motherhood during season 13 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In a clip from the August 19 episode, Thore and her friends participated in a game they called “pregnancy roulette,” where each person took a test without initially knowing whose result they would reveal.

The moment became especially significant for Thore, who admitted the pressure she felt, saying,

“I am terrified. I have been thinking about having a baby, imagining family like literally my whole life. And to know that I’m going to find out if that’s going to happen or if it’s not going to happen right now, it’s a really scary feeling.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore participates in pregnancy roulette with friends

Playing pregnancy roulette on camera

In the episode, Thore joined friends Jessica Powell, Corinne, and Sabrina in Salem, Massachusetts, to take pregnancy tests. Each test was placed in a cup, shuffled, and then drawn at random.

Corinne pulled the first test and announced it was negative. Thore told producers,

“The first test is negative, and that could be anyone’s test. It could be my test. I feel like this actually was probably not the best idea.”

The next two draws also showed negative results, belonging to Sabrina and Powell. Thore then realized she was the last one left, noting that three of them "are not pregnant” and that her result was the only one remaining. As she prepared to reveal her test, Corinne asked how she was "feeling." Thore explained that she was terrified about the outcome.

Whitney’s decision to pursue motherhood

Thore has been candid about her decision to move forward with artificial insemination. In a July 26, 2025, interview with E! News, she explained that she began the process as she approached her 41st birthday.

She shared that she felt she “should not waste any more time” in pursuing motherhood, but admitted that selecting a sperm donor turned out to be more complicated than expected. Whitney mentioned that searching donor profiles left her feeling overwhelmed.

“It felt not much different than being on a dating app, but having way higher stakes,” she explained.

She later shared that she handed over the decision to Isaiah Martin, the husband of her trainer Jessica Powell, because she could not handle the "responsibility."

Thore also described her long-standing interest in raising a family. She explained that she had thought about it for a long time and had taken small steps in "different directions," adding that recent interactions with children during her teaching stint in London strengthened her resolve.

Challenges and setbacks along the way

Thore acknowledged that her path has not been straightforward. She previously attempted insemination without success, which became a discouraging sign that the process may be a difficult road ahead. Her fertility concerns are linked to her history of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). She explained,

“I feel like that’s not the best sign in terms of my fertility... The infertility piece has been the one thing that I was able to ignore, because I wasn’t trying to get pregnant.”

Despite the challenges, she remains focused on continuing her attempts. Thore explained that adoption did not look like "a very viable option" and that while surrogacy remains a possibility, she preferred to try insemination first, saying it was unnecessary to spend all that money if she "could just try it" herself.

Stay tuned for more updates.