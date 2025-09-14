"Hurts seeing my sister go through this" - Dancing with the Stars' Ezra Sosa shares emotional news about sibling Stephani Sosa

Ezra Sosa (Image via Instagram/@ezra.sosa)

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa recently posted an honest video while admitting that it was deeply saddening after he found out that his older sister, Stephani Sosa, had been dropped from the DWTS professional troupe. Stephani Sosa joined the troupe in 2024 for season 33. She has previously competed in So You Think You Can Dance season 16.

Ezra Sosa revealed that Stephani has been let go ahead of next week’s season premiere. Ezra further revealed that they started crying once Stephani broke the news.

Ezra consoled his sister while assuring her that she had done her “absolute best” on Dancing With The Stars. The dancing pro expressed his concern while saying:

“Hurts seeing my sister go through this."

Dancing with the Stars' Ezra Sosa posts a TikTok video for Stephani Sosa

While supporting her sister, Ezra took to TikTok and posted a video as he said,

“This is the side of DWTS people don’t see,” Ezra wrote in text over the footage. “We give everything we have to this dream, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out … It hurts seeing my sister go through this, especially when I’ve gone through the same. It is so competitive in the dance industry, especially for girls, and I’m so proud of everything my sister did on and off the show. Love you chica :’”

Ezra later clarified in the comment section that his intention behind posting the video was only love and support.

The dancing pro stated how he is extremely proud of his sister and is equally excited for the new troupe, while calling it such a beautiful opportunity for this next generation, as Ezra revealed that he personally knows the new troupe and appreciates their talent.

Stephani also appreciated her brother's gesture as she said,

“Thank you for always being there for me, love you ez."

Stephani Sosa opens up about the shocking news

Dancing pro Stephani Sosa has shared her side of the story as she admitted that being let go from Dancing With The Stars was really hard since the show had been a professional goal for many years.

However, Stephani states that although she is not a part of the new season, she is very excited for season 34 and will be watching everybody shine, especially mentioning the new troupe members.

The former DWTS pro assured the new troupe that they will be having the best time of their lives, as it definitely changed her life.

Stephani further clarified that Dancing With The Stars producers have still asked her to be involved in the show, so that, going forward, in some capacity, maybe she will be performing in group dance numbers.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Stephani stated,

"I'm not really sure that’s going to happen,” she admitted. “I’m definitely open to whatever project that is, with other projects that I’m currently working on. I will be busy but I will be here supporting and cheering on Ezra as loud as I can.”

The all-new season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere exclusively on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can stream the episode the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.