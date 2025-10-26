How to watch Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 online? Streaming details explored

Hugh Dhillon, Edie Falco, Jeremy Renner and Laura Benanti in the Season 4 premiere of Mayor of Kingstown via Instagram @mayorofkingstown

Kingstown, Michigan, a community patched together by iron bars and flimsy truces, comes to life again in Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown. This Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon drama will premiere on October 26, 2025, on Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner, having survived a life-threatening accident with a snowplow in 2023, returns as Mike McLusky, an ex-con who works as a fixer in a town where corruption and violence lurk just beneath the surface. This season, the Russians’ collapse leaves a power void, igniting a brutal gang war that threatens to swallow the town whole.

A new warden, Nina Hobbs, played by the formidable Edie Falco, challenges Mike’s grip; her resolve is as unyielding as steel. With loved ones in peril and ghosts of the past whispering, Mike faces his darkest hour.

New faces, including Lennie James as gangster Frank Moses and Laura Benanti as Officer Cindy Stephens, join returning players—Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, and Tobi Bamtefa —to add depth to this ten-episode odyssey. Early reviews praise its emotional weight and unrelenting tension, calling it the series’s finest hour.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Streaming info for all locations

Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown is available to stream on Paramount+ starting Sunday, October 26, 2025, at 3 am ET / 12 am PT. Every week, there is a new episode dropping on Sunday until December 28.

Region/Time Zone Release date Release Time Streaming platform United States (ET) October 26, 2025 3:00 a.m. Paramount+ United States(PT) October 26, 2025 12:00 a.m. Paramount+ United States(HST) October 26, 2025 3:00 p.m Paramount+ United States (CT) October 26, 2025 2:00 a.m. Paramount+ United States (MT) October 26, 2025 1:00 a.m. Paramount+ Canada(ET) October 26, 2025 3:00 a.m Paramount+ United Kingdom(GMT) October 26, 2025 8:00 a.m. Paramount+ Europe (CET) October 26, 2025 9:00 a.m. Paramount+ India(IST) October 26, 2025 12:30 p.m JioHotstar / Paramount+ Australia(AEDT) October 26, 2025 5:00 p.m. Paramount+

What to expect in Mayor of Kingstown season 4

Season 4 begins like a stormy sea, as Mike McLusky contends with a town on the verge of collapse. While the Russians remain absent, rival gangs vie for dominance in a city sketched in blood. Nina Hobbs, the newly appointed warden, walks in with an iron fist, and her confrontations with Mike put sensitive alliances at risk. The ghosts of his past loom, and those he loves are placed in danger like never before.

The first episode sets up the story, with Hobbs demonstrating her authority, Ian keeping secrets about Ben Morrissey's demise, and Kyle struggling to contain the designs of the SWAT officers who aim for vengeance. For many, the season is already being described before it has dropped as an example of a television masterpiece; the tension is as tight as a bowstring, but the heart is raw and human.

Season 3 left scars with bloodshed that dismantled the Russian group, leaving Kingstown's balance of power vulnerable and teetering. Mike's manoeuvring binds the town together but at a price that sets up the unrelenting stakes of Season 4.

