How to watch Hazbin Hotel Season 2 online? Streaming details explored

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel season 2 premiered its very first two episodes on October 29, 2025. Set in Hell, this adult animated musical comedy show follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, who dreams of helping sinners (the souls living in Hell) become better people so they can go to Heaven one day.

To do this, she opens a place called the Hazbin Hotel, a “rehabilitation” center for demons and sinners. She hopes it will reduce Hell’s overpopulation so Heaven will stop its annual extermination, where angels come to destroy souls.

But not everyone believes in her idea. Many demons laugh at her dream, and some even want to use the hotel for their own evil goals. The show is all about dark comedy, music and emotional storytelling, depicting both chaos and heart in Hell. To help her run her dream hotel in Hell, her partner, Vaggie, the manager of Hazbin Hotel, stays next to Charlie.

The show is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and is available to stream there only with an active subscription plan. As per Amazon, the official synopsis of Hazbin Hotel season 2 reads,

‘’Following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons. As resentment against Heaven brews and sinners realise they can fight back, there are plenty of sinners looking to capitalise on the growing tensions: namely the overlord trio known as ‘The Vees’. Whilst Charlie struggles to maintain the Hotel’s goals and protect her public image, the Vees (led by Vox) make a plan to take over Heaven placing themselves at the top. Meanwhile, in Heaven, the angels must deal with the repercussions of Sir Pentious’s redemption and their own part in the previous atrocities committed against Hell."

Where to watch Hazbin Hotel season 2: Streaming details explored

Hazbin Hotel season 2 premiered the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video at 3 a.m. ET. The show releases two episodes each week on every Wednesday and will conclude its second season on November 19, 2025, by dropping its finale episodes. The second season consists of 8 episodes.

The show is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial for its new users, making Hazbin Hotel season 2 available to stream for free. The show is globally available on Prime Video. But if you don’t see the show in your Prime Video library, it’s likely because of regional restrictions. For that, some sources suggest using a VPN to access from another region.

The subscription plan for the OTT platform (Amazon Prime) starts at $14.99/month and $139 if you choose to subscribe for a year.

Episode guide of Hazbin Hotel season 2

Hazbin Hotel season 2 has eight episodes, and currently, two episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Episode number Title Release date Episode 1 New Pentious October 29, 2025 Episode 2 Storyteller October 29, 2025 Episode 3 Hazbin Hotel: Behind Closed Doors November 5, 2025 Episode 4 It's A Deal November 5, 2025 Episode 5 Silenced November 12, 2025 Episode 6 Scream Rain November 12, 2025 Episode 7 Weapon of Mass Distraction November 19, 2025 Episode 8 Curtain Call November 19, 2025

Meet the star cast who voice the animated characters in Hazbin Hotel season 2

The cast of Hazbin Hotel features an impressive lineup of voice actors. Erika Henningsen voices Charlie Morningstar, while Stephanie Beatriz brings life to Vaggie. Alex Brightman takes on the dual roles of Sir Pentious and Adam, and Kimiko Glenn voices both Niffty and Susan.

Amir Talai lends his voice to Alastor and Tom Trench, with Keith David as Husk. Blake Roman plays Angel Dust and the Egg Boiz, and Brandon Rogers portrays Katie Killjoy. Jeremy Jordan joins as Lucifer Morningstar, Jessica Vosk as Lute, and Daphne Rubin-Vega as Carmilla Carmine. Rounding out the cast are Krystina Alabado as Cherri Bomb, Christian Borle as Vox, Joel Perez as Valentino, and Lilli Cooper as Velvette.