How rich is The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant? Net worth and more explored

Actress Gizelle Bryant. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

One of America’s most popular reality TV stars, Gizelle Bryant, has a total net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Bryant, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, shot to fame in 2016 when the show first aired on Bravo TV and became a household name in American popular culture.

Apart from starring in the reality TV series, Gizelle dedicated her time to philanthropic work and established herself as a successful author and entrepreneur.

Bryant is also an outspoken media personality who has, in an extremely candid manner, shared her experience of being married to Pastor Jamal Bryant and then getting divorced from him as well.

She regularly shares updates about being a divorced mother of three daughters and how her fame and the constant pressure of being in the public eye affect her daily life. Gizelle’s efforts to uplift women and discuss women's empowerment issues have earned her an influential voice as a celebrity.

How The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant’s role on the reality TV show helped increase her net worth to $2 million

In 2016, when The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered on Bravo TV, Gizelle Bryant was one of the initial cast members. Her portrayal of her character on the show as someone who did not back down from speaking her mind, had witty comebacks and was an empathetic figure, made her a fan favorite and one of the main characters on the show as well.

Gizelle’s storylines and plot arcs on the show centered on her personal life with Jamal Bryant, her divorce from him, and her subsequent attempts at dating after their separation.

She also shared what her life was like with her three daughters, as well as her personal friendships. The show also broadcast her conflicts with other cast members and her loyalty towards her chosen close friends.

Apart from these, Gizelle also ensured that she used her platform wisely to promote her own business ventures and entrepreneurial activities, allowing her fame to support herself.

Gizelle Bryant’s business ventures that add to her $2 million net worth

Right after a year of being on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant launched her own beauty and makeup line called EveryHue Beauty in 2017. Gizelle advocated for an inclusive makeup line that would cater to women of all shades and colors.

Her products addressed the needs of women of color, who always faced issues due to the exclusive nature of beauty brands. However, her beauty line was later discontinued; nonetheless, she continues to voice her opinions to highlight the issues faced by women of color.

In 2019, Gizelle authored her first novel, My Word, a fictional book based on some of her own personal experiences. This helped further her business ventures, and she proved herself to be a creative individual beyond the television and beauty industries.

Gizelle also has her own foundation, called Gizelle’s World, where she focuses on promoting financial literacy among women in the D.C. Metropolitan area. To this day, she continues to use her platform to raise awareness about the social issues faced by African American communities.

