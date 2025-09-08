How rich is Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves? Net worth and more explored

Julie Chen and President of CBS Leslie Moonves (Image via Getty)

American television personality, producer and host Julie Chen has an estimated net worth of $30 million. She rose to stardom as the host of the hit CBS reality television series, Big Brother.

She was also one of the co-hosts on The Talk from 2010 to 2018. The Talk has been nominated for as many as six Daytime Emmy Awards.

Early in her career, Julie Chen also served as the co-host of CBS's’ The Early Show" from 2002 to 2010. Later, she was the producer for ABC News One.

The popular Big Brother host went on to guest star in several shows, including Veronica Mars, Jane the Virgin, The Comeback, NCIS: Los Angeles, Madam Secretary, and The Millers.

Julie Chen Moonves: Early work details

Julie Chen Moonves started off her career at CBS Morning News, where she used to copy faxes and answer phone calls.

Although Chen began as a desk assistant at ABC News One, and was later promoted to producer. Julie held on to that position for three years. Julie Chen worked as an anchor on CBS Morning News.

The Big Brother host later served as a CBS Morning News anchor and also appeared on CBS This Morning as an anchor. She later joined The Early Show in 2000, alongside Jane Clayton, Harry Smith, and Erica Hill.

While Julie Chen was associated with the popular show The Talk, and while leaving the show after nine long years, Chen stated,

"I have been at 'The Talk' since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son. So I've decided to leave 'The Talk.' I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared."

Julie Chen: Details of personal life

Julie Chen is married to the former CBS president and CEO Les Moonves. The two tied the knot in 2004. The pair welcomed a son in 2009.

Chen Moonves later penned down her first children’s book, When I Grow Up, and dedicated the book to their son Charlie. In an exclusive interview with BuzzFeed News, Les Moonves explained,

"It was an area I was learning how to navigate the first four years—not so much being married to ‘the head of the network,’ because when we were alone together, it was always just about us—but it was me learning to navigate my spot in the workplace because I had already spent a good chunk of time working with my co-workers and then the day we got married, I saw certain people treat me differently.”

Chen Moonves also told that outlet. “I will never forget the small handful of people who treated me exactly the same, good or bad. Those people will always have a special spot in my memory bank because they didn’t care who I was married to. I’m their co-worker first, you know?”

