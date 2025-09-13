"Too clever to get blood on his hands" - Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves on Vince's risky game with Lauren and Morgan

Julie Chen Moonves attends the 2024 Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room (Image via Getty).

Big Brother season 27 is airing on CBS every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. It is available for streaming on Paramount+. The show has now completed its run of nine weeks and is close to its finale on September 28, 2025. With the recent elimination of Rachel Reilly, a total of seven houseguests are remaining in the show. Rachel Reilly's eviction from the show has become one of the most controversial evictions in Big Brother history. While talking about Rachel Reilly's eviction on Entertainment Weekly on September 12, 2025, Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen Moonves stated:



"It was shocking. Rachel was so good at competitions when she played 14-plus years ago. But this season it was her social game that was king. She is a competitor and used to winning games. I don’t think she could resist volunteering to do the maze. It’s not in her DNA to NOT compete."



After being evicted in week 9, Rachel Reilly has now entered the jury house of Big Brother. She is the first juror of Big Brother season 27.

While being asked about the risky gameplay of Vince Panaro in the Big Brother 27 house, Julie Chen Moonves said:

"Vince is too clever to get blood on his hands. He will have someone else do the dirty work and play innocent. He is good at telling people what they want to hear and groveling for forgiveness, acting like he had no idea he did anything wrong."



More about Big Brother 27

The latest season, season 27 of Big Brother, premiered on July 10, 2025. Currently, a total of 10 evictions have been done till day 66 of the show. Beginning with Isaiah "Zae" Frederich, who got eliminated in the first week, followed by Amy Bingham in the second week of the show. Further, Adrian Rocha got evicted in the third week, followed by Jimmy Heagerty in the 4th week of the show.

Zack Cornell got evicted in the fifth week, followed by Rylie Jefferies and Katherine Woodman, who were eliminated in weeks 6 and 7. Further on, Mickey Lee got evicted in the 8th week. Followed by Rachel Reilly, who became one of the most controversial evictions in week 9 of Big Brother 27. Currently, Clifton "Will" Williams Got was evicted on day 66 of the show. The remaining house guests are Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, Lauren Domingue, Kelley Jorgensen, Ashley Hollis, Keanu Soto, and Ava Pearl. These seven house guests are competing for the final prize of 750,000.

