James Gunn brings his fandom to Big Brother: Unlocked after double eviction

James Gunn (Image via Getty)

Big Brother: Unlocked featured a special guest on its September 19, 2025 episode, when filmmaker and DC Studios boss James Gunn appeared as the celebrity panelist.

His participation was announced during the September 18 double eviction episode of Big Brother 27, which aired on CBS and Paramount+.

Gunn, a longtime viewer of the series, shared his insights about the game, house dynamics, and his expectations for the season finale scheduled for September 28.

This was not Gunn’s first time speaking about reality television. Just weeks earlier, on August 20, 2025, he appeared on The Viall Files podcast, where he explained his nightly routine with his wife, actor Jennifer Holland.

Gunn described watching shows like Love Island alone, but noted that Big Brother was the one program they enjoyed together. He explained,

“Together though, we watch Big Brother. So, we’re watching Big Brother now,” adding that they had frustrations with Rachel Reilly’s gameplay.

Gunn also mentioned becoming online friends with Taylor Hale, winner of a previous season, after she encouraged him to participate in Big Brother discussions.

His Unlocked appearance marked his most direct involvement with the franchise to date.

James Gunn reacts to double eviction and Big Brother season twists

During the September 19 episode of Big Brother: Unlocked, James Gunn gave his reactions to the events of the double eviction that had taken place the night before.

He commented on the surprise of seeing two houseguests leave back-to-back, a format that often shifts the momentum of the game.

Gunn observed how alliances were tested and how strategies quickly changed, especially when players were forced to make fast decisions under pressure.

He discussed how viewers outside the house see the bigger picture while contestants often deal with limited information.

Gunn explained that “the double eviction really puts everyone in a corner,” highlighting how mistakes become more visible under those conditions.

He also shared that as a super-fan, he enjoys seeing how twists affect the long-term arcs of the season.

The panel also included reactions to the “white locust” twist earlier in the season, which had drawn attention from fans online.

Gunn added context by reflecting on how production choices shape both the experience of the players and the perception of the audience.

“It’s fascinating to see the balance between fairness and unpredictability,” he said.

His remarks aligned with the episode’s focus on both entertainment value and strategy.

Gunn’s personal connection to Big Brother and reality TV

Beyond analyzing gameplay, James Gunn used his guest spot to share how reality television fits into his personal routine.

On The Viall Files podcast in August, he had already explained his viewing habits with Jennifer Holland.

“What we do is, I work all day, then Jen and I eat, then we go downstairs and we watch a TV show or two,” he said, before noting that Big Brother was their shared pick.

He repeated this sentiment during Unlocked, saying the show’s ongoing format gave them “something to talk about every day.”

Gunn also spoke about the sense of community that comes with following Big Brother. He noted that connecting with past contestants like Taylor Hale allowed him to feel part of the fanbase.

“She wants me to go on the Big Brother thing,” he explained, emphasizing how players and fans often overlap through online spaces.

The episode highlighted Gunn’s unique position as both an entertainment executive and an engaged viewer. His comments showed how the program creates connections across industries and audiences.

By bringing his perspective from both Hollywood and fandom, Gunn’s presence on Unlocked offered viewers an unusual crossover between pop culture commentary and reality TV strategy talk.



Stay tuned for more updates.