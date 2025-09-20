Who is the Mystery Guest on Big Brother: Unlocked episode 5? Details explored

James Gunn attends the "Superman" Fan Event in London's Leicester Square (Image via Getty)

Episode 5 of Big Brother: Unlocked featured a highly anticipated reveal following a week of speculation driven by symbolic teaser clues. Fans were presented with imagery including a galaxy, a peace sign, and a bird alongside a plane, all sparking discussion about which figure from the entertainment world might appear.

The answer came during the September 19, 2025, broadcast, confirming that filmmaker and DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn was the mystery guest.

His participation brought a crossover between his work in film and his long-standing interest in Big Brother, which he has followed since its first season.

James Gunn revealed as the Mystery Guest on Big Brother: Unlocked episode 5

James Gunn’s Big Brother connection

Gunn stated that he was a passionate Big Brother fan, and through his interview with Julie Chen Moonves, he had mentioned the fact that watching Big Brother is the most important part of his day, as he always puts the show before any of his other commitments.

On the question about the moment when he first started watching the program, Gunn replied “one,” and explained that he had been watching from the first season.

He also referred to the question of which seasons were the most remarkable for him, specifying that Season 2 was the top of the list.

According to him, the performance of Dr. Will Kirby in that season was the most unforgettable one.

Gunn continued with quoting Season 6 and talking about Janelle Pierzina as a major highlight, and also emphasized Season 16 for Derek Levasseur’s performance.

Furthermore, he mentioned Season 24 and identified Taylor Hale as one of his "two favorite players of all time," thus, not only did he put her side by side with Levasseur in terms of the most respected houseguests, but also in his list of the most liked ones.

Gunn explained that his connection to the series grew through social media, sharing,

“The reason I’m on this show is because Taylor wrote me on Instagram. And we started chatting, and she’s like, 'Hey, will you maybe come and do the show?' And I was like, absolutely.”

Clues leading to Gunn’s reveal

Ahead of the episode, Big Brother: Unlocked teased the mystery guest through symbolic imagery. The first clue, a galaxy image, linked to Gunn’s association with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which he directed and wrote.

The second clue, a peace symbol, related to Peacemaker, the DC series Gunn developed for HBO Max. The final clue, featuring a bird and a plane, connected to Gunn’s current work on Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

The combination of these hints led to speculation among fans that Gunn would appear, which was confirmed during the broadcast.

Conversation highlights with Julie Chen Moonves

During the episode, Julie Chen Moonves conducted an extended discussion with Gunn. When asked about balancing his professional workload with his reality TV viewing, Gunn responded:

“I’m not saying I don’t love my job. I’m not saying I don’t love the DC fans. I love Superman. I love Man of Tomorrow. I love all of them. But I really love Big Brother, and that’s what’s most important.”

The exchange also included lighter moments during the discussion. When Julie Chen Moonves presented a mock superhero version of Chenbot, Gunn reacted by saying it was the "best" representation he had encountered on the show.

He added that the only factor capable of interrupting this version of Chenbot was the occurrence of commercial breaks, pointing to the unique rhythm of television broadcasts.

Chen followed up by suggesting that she could participate in one of Gunn’s upcoming projects.

Gunn responded that she should be incorporated into Man of Tomorrow, stressing that she had to “get in there” as part of the storyline.