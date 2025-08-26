"It's pretty impressive" - Big Brother: Unlocked guest panelist Rob Mariano tries out the famous 'Wall Comp' firsthand

Rob Mariano from Survivor (Image via Instagram/@bostonrobmariano)

The latest episode of Big Brother: Unlocked on Sunday featured a notable moment as guest panelist Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, known from Survivor, stepped into the backyard to try the well-known Big Brother endurance challenge, the Wall Competition. Mariano, seeing the setup for the first time in person, remarked,

“I’ve seen it on TV, but in real life it’s pretty impressive.”

Joined by hosts Derrick Levasseur and Taylor Hale, Mariano attempted the challenge firsthand during the program’s sneak peek segment, previewing the next Head of Household competition inside the Big Brother 27 house.

Rob Mariano tries the Big Brother Wall Competition

As the sneak peek segment began, Taylor Hale welcomed Mariano to his first Big Brother challenge experience, telling him it was his "first Big Brother comp." Mariano responded while observing the setup:

“So this is it. This is it, the famous wall comp.”

When the three panelists mounted the wall, Mariano mentioned that he had a poor grip and was struggling to hold on. Hale followed by noting that the challenge was "harder" than she remembered from her time in the house.

As the wall leaned forward and released steam, Hale explained that she had anticipated the effect. Derrick addressed the audience, sharing that the houseguests were positioned just on the other side of the wall, "chomping at the bit" to begin the competition themselves.

Hosts reflect on the challenge

While on the wall, Derrick Levasseur addressed the audience directly, describing the connection between the exhibition and the ongoing season.

“Oh, man, this brings back so many memories. Right now the houseguests are right on the other side of that wall just chomping at the bit to come out here and play.”

Hale also looked ahead at the competition still to unfold in the season, pointing out that there was “so much game left to play” and that the houseguests were eager to take part in the challenge. She then turned to Rob to ask for his predictions.

The conversation shifted to predictions, with Hale asking Mariano for his thoughts. Mariano assessed the structure of the challenge and responded,

“I’ll tell you what I think this favors the small girls lightweight. I’m going with Lauren for the win.”

As the sneak peek concluded, Hale summarized the stakes of the upcoming contest, noting that there were still "11 houseguests left to play" and that a new Head of Household would soon be crowned when the Sunday episode began.

The format of Big Brother: Unlocked

Big Brother: Unlocked has a format that combines analysis, humor, and exclusive material. They feature some regular segments: "Big Move/Bad Move" analyzes all the strategic moves made by houseguests, "The Rant Room" provides a platform to rant about everything the person finally gets to say, and "The H.O.T./N.O.T. List", where the current week's houseguests are ranked. Another big segment is called "Cutting Room Floor," which showcases never-before-seen live feed clips that did not air on TV.

The show also integrates audience interaction through polls like “Who To Goo?” and maintains recurring appearances from alumni and guest panelists. Every week, a former winner hosts a pre-recorded segment, while other features such as “Fantasy BB” and Jerry O’Connell’s “Terrible Takes” add variety.

During the latest episode, Vince Panaro secured his second Head of Household title of the season after winning the Week 7 Wall Competition. The endurance challenge lasted over an hour, marking the longest Wall Competition since season 23.

Stay tuned for more updates.