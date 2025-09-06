Who is the Mystery Guest on Big Brother: Unlocked episode 4? Details explored

Lance Bass arrives at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Image via Getty)

Big Brother: Unlocked episode 4's long-teased celebrity guest was finally confirmed after several cryptic hints were shared with viewers on Instagram ahead of the broadcast. A calendar marked on May 4, three hand emojis waving, and the image of a bass fish were posted on Instagram as clues in the days leading up to the show.

The reveal came during the segment that followed the live eviction night, when host Julie Chen Moonves welcomed recording artist and television personality Lance Bass to the stage, introducing him as the featured guest on the companion series.

NSYNC's Lance Bass revealed as the celebrity guest on Big Brother: Unlocked episode 4

Who is Lance Bass?

Based on reports from IMDb, Lance is a man of many talents. He is a singer, an actor, a host, a producer, and an entrepreneur.

He acquired his fame as a member of NSYNC, a top-selling boy band, which had over 60 million records sold throughout the world.

In his artistic career, he was nominated for Grammy awards several times, won MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards, and People’s Choice Awards.

Lance Bass was in the cast of the Broadway production of Hairspray and was a finalist on Dancing with the Stars season 7.

Moreover, he has written and published a book titled Out of Sync. As a producer, he is credited with being part of the team that made the documentaries Kidnapped for Christ and Mississippi I Am.

Moreover, he went through rocket training in the USA but transitioned to Russia for the cosmonaut training program, got a certificate, and then he continued the astronaut training in Houston.

Apart from that, he has been an active participant in the areas of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and advocacy, which include the media, technology, and animal rescue sectors.

Lance is living in Los Angeles with his spouse, Michael Turchin, whom he married in 2014.

Lance Bass joins Julie Chen Moonves after eviction night

During the interview, Julie Chen Moonves welcomed viewers back to Big Brother and explained that alums Taylor and Derrick would return with another episode of Big Brother: Unlocked, once again joined by a mystery guest.

She then confirmed the identity, introducing Lance Bass as a “multi-grammy award-nominated recording artist and Big Brother Superfan.”

Bass greeted Moonves on stage enthusiastically and mentioned that he had been watching since the second season, saying, “since season two."

When asked about the current season, Bass remarked:

“This season’s been great. You know, I like everyone in the house. Usually I have some people I don’t really like, but this season, I actually can’t say I don’t like anyone right now. It’s been great.”

He also mentioned contestants who stood out to him, pointing out Ava for her memorable “one-liners.” Bass explained that he plays in a fantasy league tied to the show, which gives him particular favorites, and added that he is rooting for Morgan to help his team succeed.

Speaking about joining Big Brother: Unlocked, Bass explained:

“As a Superfan, I mean, I can’t believe I’m about to do Unlocked and get to actually discuss this season. I’ve been wanting to do this for so long, save me 25 years to get on the stage. And here I am. It’s kind of a dream come true. So, thank you so much for having me, Julie.”

Julie Chen Moonves closed the segment by announcing upcoming appearances in the next Big Brother: Unlocked, including Ava’s family visit, BB26 winner Chelsea, and former houseguest Mr. Pektacular.

She also teased a storyline involving the “mysterious white locust resort” and the return of the Mastermind, setting up events for future episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates.