"It's not my cup of tea" - Big Brother alum Taylor Hale comments on Vince's gameplay

Big Brother Season 24 winner Taylor Hale recently shared her thoughts on the competition of Season 27 and the houseguests’ gameplay.

During an interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, posted on her Instagram on September 14, 2025, Taylor Hale was asked to comment on houseguest Vince Panaro’s gameplay, when she said:



“It’s not my cup of tea. I personally don’t really enjoy it. It’s weasely, it’s very snake– you know, I can’t even call it snake-like, ‘cause at least a snake has a bite.”



The former winner added that whenever Vince made a “move,” he hesitated to own it and often ran away, whined, and whimpered about his decisions.

Taylor disapproved of his strategy, saying it was not how she would play the game. But at the same time, she admitted that his gameplay was “effective.”

Although she did not wish to give him credit for his efforts, she could not overlook the impact he had on the competition and on the other competitors.

Later in the interview, Taylor also spoke about potential winners, Vince’s chemistry with Morgan, and more.

Big Brother alum Taylor Hale thinks Vince’s behavior with Morgan is disrespectful toward his partner outside the show







After Taylor clarified that she was not a fan of Vince’s gameplay, Julie asked her to share what she thought of his relationship with Morgan.

Vince and Morgan were called the “cheatmance” of Season 27 because of Vince’s closeness with Morgan, despite having a longtime partner outside the house.

While reflecting on their connection, Taylor said that she could see two people developing a deep bond in the competition, but she could not approve of some of the things Vince and Morgan had done, including long hugs, sleeping in the same bed, saying ‘I love you,’ and more.



“What I don’t like is moving in a way that is clearly disrespectful or potentially crossing the boundaries or inconsiderate of people that you care about outside of the house,” Taylor explained.



The Big Brother alum hoped that Vince would take time off throughout the day to talk to people on the live feeds at home to clarify his intention behind his actions.

That way, she felt that people watching him would feel assured.

According to Taylor, it was Vince’s lack of ownership that made him a questionable houseguest in her eyes.

In another segment of the interview, Julie asked Taylor who, according to her, could win the show.

Taylor named Morgan, Vince, and Keanu as her top choices. However, she felt each of them had to take some measures to ensure they were on the right track.



“Here’s what needs to happen. Morgan needs to separate her game from Vince’s game, and if she wins final two, she needs to completely eviscerate him in the final two seat,” she stated.



Taylor wanted Morgan to have her agency back instead of focusing on her connection to Vince.

As for Keanu, Taylor thought he had an “underdog story” and would look compelling in the final two seats.

But even then, if it did come down to the three of them, Taylor felt it would be difficult for Keanu to outperform Vince and Morgan.

However, for the rest of the houseguests, Taylor could not see them winning Big Brother Season 27.

Julie then pitched the idea of Morgan and Lauren turning on Vince and taking each other to the final two.

Taylor believed it would be a beneficial and strategic move and even called it the move of her dreams.

She added that it was her ultimate wish to see an all-women jury phase.

