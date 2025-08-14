How many roles has Rick Springfield played on General Hospital? All characters explored

Rick Springfield aka Dr. Noah Drake from General Hospital (Image via Instagram/ @rickspringfield)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, the American actor and musician Rick Springfield portrayed the character of Dr. Noah Drake, and also portrayed a minor character named Eli Love, a famous pop star. The character also appeared as Rick Springfield himself to perform his hit song Jessie’s Girl at one of the biggest charity events of Port Charles, The Nurses’ Ball in 2013.

Rick Springfield is a famous actor and musician who introduced the character of Dr. Noah Drake in 1981. However, he parted ways from Port Charles in 1983, but returned to the fictional island after more than 20 years in 2005. Set on a fictional island, Port Charles, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in America.

Here’s everything to know about the characters portrayed by Rick Springfield on General Hospital

1. Dr. Noah Drake

Dr. Noah Drake arrived at General Hospital in 1981, and the character quickly gained a Playboy reputation. Initially, Noah became involved with nurse Bobbie Spencer, but their relationship ended after she felt his inability to commit. Further, Noah began seeing Tiffany Hill. However, Bobbie returned to work and briefly reconciled her relationship, but he ultimately chose Tiffany, who then pulled away. This led to his departure from Port Charles in 1983, along with a surgical position in Atlanta.

During his time away, he married a woman named Mattie, with whom he had a son, Patrick Drake; Mattie is now deceased. It was later revealed that he also fathered a second son, Matt Hunter, with Donna Hunter, with whom he had an affair while married to Mattie.

Further, about General Hospital, after more than 20 years, Noah Drake returned to the show in 2005. The character was seen by Dr. Robin Scorpio, who found him drunk in a bar while she was at a convention in New York.

There, she discussed Jason Morgan's surgery; however, he denied performing any surgery because of his alcoholism. He also mentioned that his son, Dr. Patrick Drake, is a phenomenal neurosurgeon.

Further, Noah was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, and he desperately needed a transplant. Patrick offered to be the donor, and despite Noah's initial refusal, the surgery proceeded. The father and son both work at General Hospital, but their relationship remains strained.

2. Eli Love

In 2007, on General Hospital, actor Rick Springfield portrayed a minor character named Eli Love, alongside his regular character, Dr. Noah Drake. Eli, who needed to go under surgery on an urgent basis, couldn't due to his concert commitment. However, Anna pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Eli and Noah. She planned that Noah would replace him during his upcoming concert so Eli could undergo surgery.

Rick’s character Noah disapproved of musicians, which was an irony, but he still decided to help a patient and replaced Eli during the concert.

These were the two characters portrayed by Rick Springfield on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. In 2013, during Port Charles’ annual Nurses’ Ball, Rick Springfield made a special appearance as himself, performing his chart-topping hit “Jessie’s Girl,” which had once reached number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

