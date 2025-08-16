How is Robert Scorpio’s future on General Hospital left hanging? Here’s what it means as his portrayer Tristan Rogers passes away

Tristan Rogers played Robert Scorpio on General Hospital

Actor Tristan Rogers of General Hospital fame passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025. The cause of his death has been reported as lung cancer. While the actor had been battling cancer for some time, the news was revealed recently in July 2025.

Rogers, who portrayed the WSB agent, Robert Scorpio, on the long-running ABC soap since December 1980, exited the show in November 2024. He was shown leaving Port Charles with Holly Sutton, to settle in Europe and continue with his WSB work.

He was later seen in a brief reappearance on July 17, 2025, on General Hospital when he welcomed Sasha Gilmore and her newborn baby home. As Sasha relocated to her father’s place, Robert was seen talking to her and Jason, who escorted her safely to Robert’s home. With Tristan Rogers’ demise, Robert’s story arc is left hanging.

How will Rogers’ death affect other story arcs on General Hospital?

The writers for General Hospital may need to explain Robert’s inability to return to town. Whether they choose to show him missing in action while on a dangerous mission or declare him killed while on a mission remains to be seen.

He may be given a storyline that lives up to his reputation as a brave agent, ending in a gallant exit arc. Alternatively, Robert may be recast after Tristan’s demise. If a recast is in consideration, the other characters connected to Robert can continue with their pre-planned arcs.

Holly’s arc on General Hospital

Since he left town to be with Holly and later welcomed his daughter, Sasha, along with his granddaughter, their story arcs will be directly affected by Robert’s arc. If Holly chooses to return to town without Robert, she may need to explain his absence. She may stay in Port Charles to work as an agent overseeing the upcoming mob clash.

Holly’s storyline may be interlinked to that of Jenz Sidwell. As fans may remember, all cases against Sidwell were mysteriously dropped, and the authorities found him clean. Holly and her network may help track Sidwell’s past and find dirt on him if Sonny wants to fight the mobster-turned-businessman.

Sasha’s future on General Hospital

Other than Holly, Sasha’s future story arc may also be influenced by what reason the writers plan for Robert’s absence. Since the new mother left Port Charles with baby Daisy to live in the safety of her father’s home, she will need to plan things if Holly returns to town. Whether Sasha is shown accompanying Holly or stays back off-screen remains to be seen.

Mac’s storyline on General Hospital

Tristan Rogers’s demise will also affect Robert’s brother, Mac Scorpio’s arc. While a strained relationship at first, the two brothers patched up later in the GH storyline. Mac raised Robert’s daughter, Robin, and mourned her death. Later, after he welcomed his son, Cody, he was shaken to learn that Cody’s girlfriend, Sasha, was Robert’s daughter.

If Robert is gone from Mac’s life, he may feel a void that will only reflect on others who have been connected to the brave agent. While Anna and Robert’s romantic and professional connections are long gone, she will also be upset by his absence. However, as mentioned before, a recast may not affect Anna, Mac, Sasha, or Holly’s future arcs on GH.

Stay tuned to ABC to find out how the General Hospital storyline adjusts to the sad demise of Robert Scorpio actor, Tristan Rogers.