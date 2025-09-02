How can Cane’s secrets on The Young and the Restless jeopardize the improvement he has made in his relationship with Lily? Explained

Cane and Lily (Image via CBS Network)

On The Young and the Restless, Cane Ashby and Lily Winters, who were once one of the most favorite fan couples, ended up parting ways due to differences in their relationship. After Cane’s arrival and Damian's (Lily’s boyfriend) death, Cane has been trying to pursue her constantly. All his plans were going in vain until Lily came across Cane’s video.

The heartfelt video helped ease the tension between Lily and Cane, softening the distance that had grown between them. Cane also made it known publicly that he had abandoned his original plans and the mission that brought him back to Genoa.

However, it was later revealed that he is secretly still pursuing those goals. Speculation suggests that once Lily discovers he has lied to her again, the compassion she recently began to feel may fade, leaving her to reconsider her choices and where she stands with Cane.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer’s personal opinion and speculations and may contain spoilers

Here’s everything to know about what’s currently happening with Cane and Lily on The Young and the Restless

As seen in the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, Lily came across a heartfelt video by Cane to their twins, and Lily saw the video. In the video, Cane admitted to his kids that he hadn’t always been honest and that his actions had caused them pain, while also reflecting on his final moments with Colin, their grandfather, and acknowledging how his father’s choices had shaped much of his own life.

He wanted them to understand that he was determined to break that cycle, assuring them of his deep love and expressing his hope that they would grow up making better choices than he had. Without making excuses, Cane took full responsibility for his lies and schemes, regretting the disappointment he had caused, and spoke with a desire for redemption, showing vulnerability not as a power-hungry businessman but as a father intent on leaving behind something truthful and meaningful for his children.

After seeing the video, Lily was touched, and her anger towards Cane shifted, as Cane had also discussed dropping his plans with Phyllis during the call. Lily has softened towards him, believing he is a changed man now. Anyhow, in the August 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, Cane came forward and admitted that his plan is still going strong and he has no future plans of dropping them until he gets what he wants.

However, when the truth about Cane’s plan comes to light, will this jeopardize the improvement he has made in his relationship?

What are Cane's secret plans?

Although Cane told Phyllis he was dropping his takeover plans, it was discovered that he is secretly continuing them. There is speculation that Amanda may betray her loyalty to Cane and inform Phyllis about his ongoing takeover efforts in Genoa. Cane will also approach Victor and become involved in a plan to take down Jabot.

When Lily discovers that Cane is secretly working on his takeover plan, she will be heartbroken. The softness she had developed for Cane will disappear, leading her to distance herself and possibly separate their children from him. This revelation could put significant strain on their relationship and jeopardize the recent improvements they have made as a couple.

