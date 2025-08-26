“Hidden little easter eggs” — Brad Bell teases surprises as The Bold and the Beautiful embarks on its sunset Las Palmas chapter

Cast of The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS Network)

Recently, the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful shifted its set to Sunset Las Palmas Studios from CBS Television City after 38 long years. The head writer and executive producer of the show, Brad Belle, shared the news first with an exclusive interview with Deadline. The ribbon-cutting ceremony happened on August 19, 2025. The official Instagram page of the show posted a video of the BTS from the ceremony on August 20, 202,5, and captioned it with,

“Welcoming a new era!! Hello to the new Bold and Beautiful set 😍💙”

Anyhow, recently Brad Bell sat with People and remarked that fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can see hidden easter eggs in the episodes that are filmed at the new location if they look closely.

Here’s everything to know about The Bold and the Beautiful’s Brad Bell interview with People

Recently, the head writer and executive producer of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brad Belle, sat with People for an interview. When asked how he feels about the shift, Brad replied,

“It feels wonderful,..... “We are in a very celebratory mood. We've done it. This move has been unbelievable. In record time, we moved from TV City here to Sunset Las Palmas and it feels great, lots of space, lots of positive energy, and lots of hope for the future.”

As for the easter eggs that are indeed in the episodes shot at the new set, Belle remarked,

“Actually, the first episode you see that airs here, there will be some hidden little Easter eggs in that episode. If you look closely, I think you'll find them.”

Further, Belle expressed that this shift brings in a new era for The Bold and the Beautiful. He added that with this shift, the show will bring its core storyline, which is Fashion houses and their work, to the center. He remarked,

“That is going to be highlighting fashion much more than we have in the past, much more frequently, and also heading back to a two-battling fashion house way of storytelling like we did with the set for the Forresters.”

First aired in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful’s major plot revolves around the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, named Forrester Creations.

Looking back, Brad recalled his time when he used to visit the original set of The Bold and the Beautiful with his father, William J Belle, the creator of the show. Brad added

“38 years at Television City and prior to that I was going there since I was like, 10 years old... It's been just my family of course, working side by side so closely with my father”

Belle further added that he would drive with his father and have lunch with him in his office. However, he remarked that his father would be appreciative of this shift, he expressed.

“I just feel that he would be so proud of where we are, what we're doing now. He would say, ‘Just go. Just go be you. Make it your own.’”

Upon his final words, Brad shared,

“This is our world, and if you're interested in coming to our world, we can show you a world that we're so proud of and that really represents what we do.”

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

