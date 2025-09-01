"He’s going to be dead" - My Life with the Walter Boys star Ashby Gentry admits he was shocked Jackie took Alex back

Nikki Rodriguez and Ashby Gentry via @netflix

Ashby Gentry’s shocked reaction - “He’s Going to Be Dead” to his character Alex Walter’s daring decision to be back with Jackie in the season two finale of My Life with the Walter Boys, which premiered on Netflix on August 28, 2025 has created a buzz among the fans. Gentry was stunned that Alex Walter, the earnest, bookish cowboy, chose to rekindle his romance with Jackie Howard despite her complicated history with his rebellious brother, Cole. Ashby Gentry shared with The Hollywood Reporter that when he read the season two finale script for My Life with the Walter Boys:

“I was like, ‘Dude, really? You’re going back to her? I think he’s going to be dead, buried six feet under before he gives up. I was more surprised she took him back personally,”

chuckling at his character Alex Walter’s daring choice but admitted that Alex is a determined person and he will prefer to be buried six feet under the ground rather than give up.

In Netflix's popular teen drama, Alex, the sweet-natured, studious cowboy, rekindles his romance with Jackie Howard, despite her complex history with his reckless brother, Cole. The finale on August 28, 2025 left viewers - and sometimes Gentry - completely flabbergasted as the finale was filled with said emotional twists.

"If Alex were my friend, I’d be shaking him like, 'What the hell is wrong with you?!'" he cheekily said while he summed up the tangled love triangle.

Season two, available to stream on Netflix now, shows a revamped Alex back from Montana's rodeo camp. The shy nerd has now transformed into a rugged, confident young man. Gentry, 26, commited to embodying the character, took on the routine of working out six days a week and following a skin care routine in relation to Alex's newfound edge. Gentry shared:

“He’s got this swagger now, but his heart’s still all-in for Jackie."

Yet, Alex’s choice to pursue Jackie, played by Nikki Rodriguez, after her season-one kiss with Cole puzzled him. “He’s taking a huge risk,” Gentry noted, pointing out Alex’s decision to choose Jackie over Blake, a new character who’s smitten with him. Still, Alex’s gamble pays off briefly as Jackie agrees to a secret romance.

A devastating finale twist that sparks a global fandom

The finale delivers a crushing blow. Alex hears Jackie say she loves Cole, and he loves her back, just as their father, George, is struggling with a serious medical emergency. On this, Gentry remarked -

“Alex shoves it all down, He’s a suppressor, determined to move forward.”

But this betrayal could be his breaking point. Gentry teases about season three, currently being filmed, giving Alex the chance to have an emotional reckoning while noting deleted finale scenes would have shifted the story into darker, more uncharted territory - “Alex is loyal to a fault,”

The series, My Life with the Walter Boys, was developed by Melanie Halsall, and is adapted from Ali Novak's 2014 book of the same name. It follows Jackie, a teenager who becomes an orphan following a tragic accident, as she moves from Manhattan to Silver Falls, Colorado, to live with the Walter family, consisting of seven boys and guardian Katherine.

The Jackie-Alex-Cole love triangle is what drives the show's remarkably engaged social media fanbase, with over 240 million TikTok posts sparking debates of "Team Alex" versus "Team Cole", amongst others.

Gentry, who films in Calgary, has referred to Canada as his "second home" and is amazed by the show's reach from Canada all the way to Asia. He confessed with a laugh that:

"I thought everyone would be Team Alex,"

but then proceeded to admit that even he thinks Cole and Jackie have great, and undeniable chemistry!

Fans can watch My Life with the Walter Boys season 1 and 2 streaming on Netflix. With a third season aiming for 2026, the series still has plenty more to bring viewers on the emotional rollercoaster of Alex's steadfastness and the delightful disarray of the Walter family.

Stay tuned for more such updates.