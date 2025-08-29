Has Netflix confirmed My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3? Explained

walter boys season 3

Netflix recently announced the renewal of My Life with the Walter Boys season 3, weeks after the release of season 2. This show revolves around a young teenage girl, Jackie Howard, who has to move her entire life from New York to rural Colorado following a tragic accident in which she lost all her family members. Jackie has to move in with her mother’s best friend and her large family. This showcases the themes of love, sadness, grief, and family bonding etc.

It has Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry in lead roles, following their love triangles and the complexities of teenage relationships.

Season 2 was full of emotional turmoil and ended leaving the fans intrigued about season 3.



Is There a My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3?

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2



Season 3? NOW IN PRODUCTION. pic.twitter.com/mFmBB7IIEk — Netflix (@netflix) August 6, 2025



Yes, it has been confirmed by Netflix that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for season 3. Filming is already underway for the 2026 release. Netflix has yet to confirm the exact release date for season 3. As per reports, the shooting of season 3 started in August 2025, which is right after the release of season 2.

My Life with the Walter Boys - Recap of Season 2



Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Jackie confessing her love for Cole, which Alex overheard, and Will finding George amidst a major health crisis. In the end, George was taken to the hospital due to his health issues, and the love triangle between Jackie, Cole, and Alex is compromised.

This has made fans curious and raised many questions, like whether Jackie will leave Silver Falls. Will George be okay? And also, who will Jackie pick between Alex and Cole?

As for season 3, the main cast, Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry, alongside Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas, will all return. Fans can expect some new faces in the show. Netflix has not yet released the trailer for season 3.

Stay tuned for further updates!