How many episodes does My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 have? Explained

Cast member of My Life with the Walter Boys (Image via X/@Netflix)

My Life With the Walter Boys season 2, starring Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, and Ashby Gentry, is set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Developed by Melanie Halsall, the series adapts Ali Novak's 2014 novel of the same name. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show has been renewed for two more seasons following the success of its first season, which debuted on the streaming platform on December 7, 2023.

Similar to the first installment, the second season of My Life With the Walter Boys will comprise 10 episodes, which will be released simultaneously. The narrative follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard, who moves to Silver Falls in Colorado after losing her wealthy parents and her sister in a car crash. She starts her new life with the Walter family, led by her mother’s college best friend, Katherine, and her husband, George.

The Walters share seven sons and one daughter. Among them, two boys capture Jackie’s eyes: bookworm Alex and former jock Cole. By the end of the first season, Jackie is dating Alex while still pining for Cole. When a drunk Alex tells her that he loves her, she fails to reciprocate and breaks his heart. However, she kisses Cole when she finds out that he has anonymously fixed her late sister's teapot. Overwhelmed with everything taking place, she then flies back to New York with her uncle Richard.

What is My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 all about?

Giddy up, MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS returns in 5 days! 🐴 pic.twitter.com/qMDy4kKLKC — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 23, 2025

In Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie Howard returns to Silver Falls, Colorado, after leaving for New York at the end of Season 1 to figure out her emotions and identity. She comes back with unresolved tensions between Alex, who is now focused on rodeo and has changed from the sweet boy she once knew, and Cole, who is grappling with life after football and still harbors feelings for her.

The Walter family's relationships evolve as they adapt to a new business plan that involves converting a portion of their ranch into an opulent retreat complete with yurts, with Jackie’s uncle Richard likely to be in on the business. Jackie has to balance Alex's transformations and Cole's emotional stability while navigating not only her position in the family but also new personal issues.

Additionally, new characters like senior Zach, flirtatious classmate Maria, rodeo champion B. Hartford, and others introduce fresh drama and challenges. Throughout the season, Jackie's complex love triangle is resolved, and her bond with the Walters is strengthened. The installment sees the teenager explore themes of self-discovery, identity, belonging, and emotional authenticity.

Where to watch My Life with the Walter Boys?

POV: you're on a ferris wheel and in a love triangle



FOUR WEEKS UNTIL MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS RETURNS! pic.twitter.com/2MgNUVHHjW — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) July 31, 2025

My Life with the Walter Boys is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix for viewers across the globe. While the first season is currently streaming, the complete second season will premiere on August 28, 2025.

To watch, viewers need an active Netflix subscription. Netflix offers multiple plans to fit different needs and budgets:

The entry-level subscription with advertisements costs $7.99 per month, the regular ad-free plan costs $15.49 per month but offers full HD streaming, and the premium plan costs $24.99 per month and offers 4K UHD without any commercials and numerous simultaneous streams.

After subscribing, viewers can search for the show's title on the Netflix app or website and begin streaming right away. All 10 episodes of Season 2 will be accessible simultaneously, allowing for binge-watching from the initial episode.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.