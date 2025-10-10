Madison reveals how Joe’s comments on her body impacted her after Love Is Blind

Madison from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Instagram @madisonvm)

Love Is Blind season 9 has sparked conversations about relationships, attraction, and emotional honesty.

In an exclusive interview with Glamour on October 8, 2025, contestant Madison Maidenberg opened up about her experience with co-star Joe Ferrucci and how his comments about her body affected her during and after filming.

Madison described the situation as the “worst case scenario,” explaining that her biggest fear came true when “the person you fall in love with isn’t attracted to you.”

She shared that the emotional shift between them started soon after meeting face-to-face following their engagement.

During their honeymoon, Joe told producers that Madison wasn’t his “usual type,” saying he had dated “thinner women” in the past.

Madison said those comments stayed with her and made her struggle with how she saw her body after the show. She later said, “It’s really important to remember that words have power.”

Almost two years after filming, Madison says she feels better now. She credits therapy, her loved ones, and time away from the spotlight for helping her heal.

She hopes sharing her story will help others who have gone through something similar.

Opening up about body image and recovery after Love Is Blind

After the honeymoon scenes aired in Love Is Blind, Madison shared that hearing Joe’s words again was difficult.

“It was definitely a hard watch,” she said. “Worst case scenario is the person you fall in love with isn’t attracted to you.”

Following her return home from Mexico, Madison admitted that the comments affected her mental health.

She said she struggled with disordered eating and insecurity for some time. “The things that he said kind of carelessly really did impact me,” she explained.

“It’s really important to be aware that words carry weight.”

Joe later told Glamour that he felt uncomfortable watching himself back. “I never want to contribute to anyone feeling that way,” he said.

He explained that he was being “truthful” about his past dating patterns but did not intend to shame Madison.

Madison said that therapy and returning to her normal routine helped her recover.

“I realized that in this experiment, you feel so out of control,” she shared. “Coming back to real life and being with my family and friends was something that was really helpful.”

She also said that speaking out about her body image challenges and her eye condition, Retinitis Pigmentosa, has helped her connect with others who share similar experiences.

What happened behind the scenes and what’s next?

Madison said that Joe’s attitude sometimes changed when cameras were on in Love Is Blind.

“Off camera, he was far more reassuring. We were very close. On camera, it was the opposite,” she recalled.

She also mentioned that Joe seemed aware of how he might appear on television. “I did absolutely get the general sense that he was very hyper-aware of the cameras,” she said.

When asked why she didn’t end things immediately after the honeymoon, Madison explained that she wanted to give the relationship time.

“At that point, we were only together for three days. I decided to move forward because I thought maybe it was just a one-off situation,” she said.

Joe responded that he was trying to express his feelings honestly, but acknowledged it might not have come across well.

“Filming a show like that is intense. My goal throughout was to be genuine, even if I didn’t always get it right,” he said.

Looking ahead, Madison said that viewers will continue to see her being authentic and navigating the ups and downs of her relationship. “People can expect to see me going through it, the highs and the lows,” she said.

She added that despite everything, she values the experience. “I don’t have any regrets,” she said. “While I do feel disappointed in the way that I was treated, it has opened many doors for me emotionally.”

