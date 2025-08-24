“He loved it” - Perfect Match star Sandy reveals Louis liked seeing her get jealous

Sandy Gallagher from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Instagram/@sandy_gal)

Season 3 of Perfect Match concluded on August 15, 2025. It saw Lucy and Daniel bagging the win. Since then, the stars of the show have been appearing on several podcasts and interviews to discuss their extensive feelings about the show.

One such podcast was that of a Perfect Match star herself. What's the Reality? is hosted by Amber Desiree, popularly known as AD, and the star on her August 20, 2025, episode was Sandy. The Perfect Match star spoke about her connection with Louis and Clayton, and her decision to send AD on a date with JR.

She also divulged details on what happened after Perfect Match concluded. AD brought up the fact that Louis liked to see Sandy jealous, which implied that he saw the other women just to see Sandy jealous.

"He loved it," Sandy said.

She also revealed that he told her that he never intended to pair up with Alex; he knew he was going to couple up with Sandy. AD stated that he liked to make Sandy sweat.

What Perfect Match star Sandy said about her connection with Louis

AD first asked Sandy what about Louis caught her attention. She said it was his energy and personality and added that his personality was "hysterical." She believed she was somebody who would need someone to banter with, be playful, and flirty with, and Louis was that for sure. She also wasn't into anyone else in the house.

AD agreed and stated that it was nice to watch their connection grow each day. At one point in the game, AD also thought that they could win the competition because their relationship stood the test of the show.

"That was our strategy, a lot of people kinda close things off really early on. And he and I were like, that's like silly to do that just because we're in this," she added.

She also believed that she wouldn't know if it was her Perfect Match if she wasn't testing the waters with other people. She added that AD knew the depth of her relationship with Louis, which was beyond what the cameras captured, and AD agreed.

AD then added that she was glad that Alex came in to test their relationship because she was a test for Ollie as well. Sandy said that she wished she were in the boardroom, but it was "hysterical" to see her and Ollie going at it. They confirmed that the producers cut a lot out of that night.

Sandy said that people didn't realize how hard it was to see their partner come back from the retreat with a bombshell. It was harder if that move was going to put them and their friends on the chopping block. She said it was difficult when their partners were trying to choose between their two dates.

This was when AD brought up that Louis loved the jealous aspect. AD confirmed that Louis told her that he loved seeing her get jealous. Sandy said that his "eyes would light up" whenever he saw her jealous.

"I'm not typically a jealous person, but I will fight for something if I need to. But that was like, he had me fighting for my life out there," she added.

Sandy also revealed that Louis told her she wasn't going to match with Alex the whole time, and added that he knew he was going to match with her while he was on a date with Alex.

Stay tuned for more updates!