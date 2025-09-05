Hassan opens up about his tent experience after leaving The Great British Baking Show in week one

The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show returned to Channel 4 on September 2, 2025, with the nation’s favourite tent set once again in the grounds of Welford Park.

Twelve new bakers entered the competition under the guidance of presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, facing thirty challenges across ten weeks, set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

In the opening episode, themed around Cake Week, the bakers were asked to complete three tasks: a Swiss roll with an inlay design, a technical round of fondant fancies, and a showstopper landscape cake.

At the end of the episode, Nataliia was named Star Baker. Sadly, Hassan became the first contestant to leave the tent.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 4 on September 3, 2025, Hassan reflected on his short time in the competition, sharing both his highlights and challenges.



“I think I am a bit upset, but I did expect it though,” he said. “Everyone is such a phenomenal baker, they are all such lovely people.”



Here he describes his journey, what he learned from the experience, and his thoughts on taking part in the 16th series of The Great British Baking Show.

Highlights and challenges in The Great British Baking Show tent

Hassan spoke about the mixed feelings of walking into the tent for the first time and then seeing his bakes judged.



“My best moment was when I got told where I was going to be baking for episode one, walking up to my bench and seeing all my ingredients and my recipe there, and just being excited thinking ‘finally getting ready to do some baking!’” he explained.



The first challenge in The Great British Baking Show, the Swiss roll with an inlay design, did not go to plan for him. He said his Swiss roll did not come out as planned and that it affected his later bakes.

However, he enjoyed the technical challenge, appreciating the test of baking without a recipe.

Looking back on his exit, Hassan described the moment as difficult but also reassuring thanks to his fellow contestants.



“Genuinely gutted, I had a strong inkling I was out after the judging for my Showstopper,” he said.



He remembered how Prue gave him a hug first, followed by the other bakers, which helped him leave the tent with support from the group.

Reflections and what comes next after The Great British Baking Show

For Hassan, the short time in the competition still left him with lasting experiences and lessons.

He said that spending time with the other bakers outside the tent, during meals and green room chats, helped him feel part of the group.

Hassan described his fellow contestants as “a really fun bunch, supportive, knowledgeable and easy to chat to and get along with.”

He noted that The Great British Baking Show gave him new insight into the process behind making television.



“Being part of Bake Off gave me a big understanding and insight into TV work, how things all work and the effort that goes into developing a TV show like this with all the secrecy and background work involved,” he said.



He also felt that his skills in recipe development and creating bakes to fit specific briefs had improved.

When asked about what is next, Hassan was unsure but open to continuing baking in his own time.



“I think there’s still ideas, flavours and bakes that I want to make and will still do as a fun hobby when I get time,” he explained.



He encouraged others to apply for the show in future, saying,



“Bake Off is such a uniquely amazing opportunity. I’d say you really need to think if this is what you want and how you’d react and cope in proper tough situations.”



Hassan will appear on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice with Jo Brand and Tom Allen on Channel 4 at 8.00 pm on Friday, September 5, 2025.





Stay tuned for more updates.