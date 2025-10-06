Has Netflix renewed House of Guinness for season 2? Explained

Netflix’s House of Guinness has been one of the major hits, and its dramatic ending has left fans with just one question: Will the show be renewed for season 2? Well, there hasn’t been any official confirmation about its renewal yet.

However, considering what the creators and cast have shared about the possibility of a second season, it's likely hinting at a positive green light. Show’s creator, Steven Knight, told T&C that they are ‘’confident about series two.’’

He said,

“We’re very confident about series two. When I start that—the destination of the bullet will be very influential on [where] this series [goes].”

He added,

“I’d explore what happened next, and there’s so much that happens next: Arthur makes some terrible decisions, and Edward does what he does, and New York happens. And so there’s so much going on. It would just be let history be and then keep the characters going.”

Since the creator has himself told that there’s a lot more of a Guinness' family drama and story he has been left to introduce the viewers to, House of Guinness will hopefully soon announce its second season.

House of Guinness stars and creators hint at a promising future for season 2

The finale episode of House of Guinness has set the stage for future conflicts as Patrick Cochrane fires a shot at Arthur during his election rally. With that, the scene cuts to black, leaving doubts about the character’s fate.

A continuation of the plot from here on is obvious, but no official confirmation is made. As per the reports by the Irish Mirror, Knight answered the most asked question by fans, whether the show will have a second part or not?

To which he replied,

‘’Yes, of course. We are going to do seasons two, and three, and four. Yes, absolutely, we are going to do this all the way to the 1960s.”

Actor Louis Patridge, who plays Edward Guinness in the show, said,

“I really want want to keep going, develop this character. Not often do you get something this rich.’’

Anthony Boyle is also hoping for the show to return for a second season, according to T&C, and is looking forward to reprise his role again. He said that ‘’if I was going to be in it,’’ he wishes his character to have “a bigger mustache, more stuff with Jack Gleason, because I like that dynamic. They’re just like the odd couple—it felt like classic comedy writing in some of those scenes. I was like, ‘Oh, this could be a fun dynamic to explore them two.’”

Emily Fairyn even told T&C that she is excited to see what the show’s creator, Knight, has in mind for future seasons and would even like ‘’to explore more of Anne’s journey.’’

What is House of Guinness all about?

Created by Steven Knight, the show picks up its plot after the death of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness, who had built a huge brewery empire, Guinness. However, things get chaotic when his complicated ‘will’ creates inheritance and power struggles among his four kids: Arthur, Edward, Benjamin, and Anne.

The synopsis of the show reads:

‘’Follows the aftermath of the death of brewery mogul, Sir Benjamin Guinness, and the great impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children: Arthur, Edward, Anne, Ben, and other Dubliners affected by the expanding Guinness empire.’’

The show stars Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness (the eldest Guinness son), Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket, Fionn O'Shea as Benjamin Lee Guinness II, James Norton as Sean Rafferty, and Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges, among others.

Once the official word from Netflix or the show’s creator confirms its renewal, we will update more about its cast and plot. Meanwhile, one can binge-watch season 1, which is available to stream on Netflix. Till then, stay tuned for further updates.