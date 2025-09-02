House of Guinness trailer teases Irish family feud in Steven Knight’s new historical drama

House of Guinness dropped a first trailer that frames an Irish dynasty on the edge of a knife. The look opens at the funeral of Sir Benjamin Guinness and pivots to a will that binds two heirs, Arthur and Edward, to joint control of the brewery, with siblings Anne and Ben left outside the fortune.

That choice lights a family fuse in 1860s Dublin and hints at New York threads and a power player named Sean Rafferty. House of Guinness is created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight and arrives on Netflix on September 25, 2025. It is an eight-episode period drama about legacy, leverage, and a brand big enough to move a city.

The cut ends on a quiet prayer that sounds more like a dare, given the hornet’s nest the will has stirred. The show’s logline places the brewery’s fate, and a slice of Ireland’s future, in the hands of four siblings with secrets to hide.

House of Guinness trailer breakdown: A funeral, a will, and a family war

The trailer plays as a straight line from loss to conflict. Black crepe, tolling bells, and a public eulogy set the tone at Sir Benjamin’s funeral. At the funeral, the eulogist stated,

“Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to mourn the death of a man who brought peace and prosperity to the people of Dublin.”

The reading of the will follows. The solicitor stresses the brewery passes to Arthur and Edward “jointly and equally,” before a firmer clause lands for the other two heirs. The lawyer read,

“I feel it wise not to burden Benjamin and Anne with the temptations that come with fortune.”

Street unrest cuts in, with batons and banners answering the house’s decision. At the 1-minute mark of the trailer, a character warns Arthur, played by Anthony Boyle,

“The death of your father has served to poke a stick in a hornet's nest.”

The montage returns to the floor: vats, ledgers, and workers underline the scale Arthur and Edward must hold together. The benediction closes the reel. Anne stated,

“Love is our hope.”

House of Guinness plants its end card, date, and title.

Who’s who: The players the trailer spotlights

House of Guinness centres on four siblings: Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Ben (Fionn O’Shea). The trailer frames Arthur and Edward as bound partners by law and temperament, with Anne and Ben pushed to the margins by the will. Sean Rafferty (James Norton) emerges as the disruptor linked to the brewery floor and the family’s shifting loyalties.

The wider ensemble includes Dervla Kirwan, Michael McElhatton, Ann Skelly, David Wilmot, Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Danielle Galligan, Seamus O’Hara, and others, giving House of Guinness a deep bench across Dublin and New York. The setting matters.

Dublin, 1868, is a city under pressure, and the family’s choices ripple beyond the gates. Netflix’s logline confirms the siblings hold the brewery’s fate “in their hands,” with each carrying “dark secrets.” House of Guinness leans into that tension as its core.

Release plan and basics: Where and when to watch, and what the trailer confirms

House of Guinness premieres on Netflix on September 25, 2025, with eight episodes in Season 1. The official listing also confirms the cut audiences are seeing: the “Season 1 Trailer” runs 2 minutes and 26 seconds. The platform page sets the premise in one line:

"Dublin, 1868. The Guinness family patriarch is dead, and his four children — each with dark secrets to hide — hold the brewery's fate in their hands."

The trailer’s structure matches that summary: funeral, will, fallout, and a final prayer. Scenes flash Dublin grandeur and New York corridors, signalling high stakes without spoiling plot turns. House of Guinness uses those images to clarify its stakes in plain view: the joint stewardship, the excluded heirs, the street unrest, and the pressure around the Guinness name.

Stay tuned for more updates.