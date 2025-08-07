Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service episode 10: Chef finds severe hygiene issues at Bruno’s restaurant

Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service aired episode 10 on August 6, 2025. In this episode, the chef visited Bruno’s, a family-owned restaurant in Pennsylvania, to check how it was being run and how clean it was. During his surprise visit, the chef found many problems related to health and safety. This led to serious discussions with the staff and the owners.

He was shocked by the condition of both the kitchen and the dining area. After seeing dirty surfaces, food being mixed in unsafe ways, and poor storage, he called the place a “sorry state of affairs.” The chef pointed out that Tim Bruno, the owner, and his son Nick were not taking proper care of the restaurant or keeping it clean and organized.

The episode followed the chef’s usual format of using hidden cameras, conducting cleanliness tests, and bringing in diners to observe how the restaurant operated in real-time.

As events continued, the chef’s insider also provided feedback about her dining experience, leading to more concerns about food preparation methods.

By the end of the episode, both Tim and Nick were confronted with evidence of neglect. The chef talked about the importance of accountability and safety, urging them to take immediate action to improve their standards.

Chef calls out unsanitary practices at Bruno’s kitchen in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

During his visit to Bruno’s in Pennsylvania, the chef discovered several hygiene violations in both the dining and kitchen areas.

While inspecting the restaurant under blacklight, he found “oil stains, grime, handprints,” and old leftovers stored improperly. One of the most alarming discoveries was open ground beef left in the kitchen to “go off.”

He stated, “That is appalling.”

The chef also watched how the kitchen worked through CCTV cameras in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. He saw that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food were cooked on the same surfaces without cleaning them in between.

Tim, the owner, was using the same spatulas for all dishes, which could lead to cross-contamination.

Sammi Tarantino, the undercover diner, shared that her eggplant dish tasted like meat. At the same time, another customer returned her food because it was not fully cooked. Watching the service take place, the chef remarked,

“I feel responsible sat here watching this stuff going out.”

After conducting an ATP test, which measures cleanliness, the results showed a reading of 2,358, well above the accepted maximum of 30. The chef used these results to confront the team about the severity of the situation.

Owners respond as chef highlights neglect and lack of accountability in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service

When the chef confronted Tim and Nick, the father-son duo behind Bruno’s, he expressed concern over how long the restaurant had been operating in such conditions.

Nick claimed the kitchen had last been deep cleaned two years ago in Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service. The chef responded with a tour of the kitchen’s neglected equipment and food handling areas, telling them the place was “so disorganized.”

Nick did not agree with the criticism at first. He said the chef was “entitled to his opinion,” but that didn’t make it true. He also shared that it was hard to hear negative comments about his father, who he called his “hero.” Even though Nick was emotional, the chef made it clear that food safety and cleanliness had to improve to keep customers safe and win back their trust.

This episode of Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service also revealed emotional moments as Tim admitted he had lost motivation over the years. The chef urged him to take responsibility and treat this moment as a chance to make things better.

By the end of the episode, the chef gave the staff clear instructions and next steps to improve cleanliness and food safety. Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service is available to stream on Hulu.

