General Hospital spoilers: Nina and Willow’s shocking courtroom twist rocks Port Charles as Carly confronts Brennan and Dante urges Michael to confess

Courtroom chaos strikes during Nina and Willow’s arraignment
Nina Reeves and Willow Tait's arraignment faces a twist that leaves everyone in the courtroom speechless. Even Drew's reaction serves as a testament to his shock. Nina has to make a difficult choice regarding whether to take a plea offer, while Willow now finds herself stuck in the mess of the legal upheaval.
The surprise twist foreshadows fresh challenges that may change both women's lives forever. It paves the way for even more drama in Port Charles' ongoing investigation.
Michael’s declaration and Dante’s concerns
Dante Falconeri pushes Michael Corinthos to turn himself in if he is guilty of framing Willow. Michael stands firm that he did nothing of the sort and has nothing to confess.
Michael declares he will do whatever it takes to protect his family.
His defiance leaves Dante uneasy. Suspicions also grow that Drew may have been framed or even targeted by someone close to them.
The tense exchange forces Dante to question whether loyalty is blinding Michael from seeing the truth.
Carly confronts Brennan over lies about Josslyn
Back at Carly Spencer's house, tensions build as Carly offers Jack Brennan an opportunity to make his intentions known. When Brennan refuses to confess, Carly's patience wears thin.
Furious about his deception and the danger he has put Josslyn in, Carly demands answers.
Her confrontation with Brennan underscores the betrayal she feels after learning about his WSB ties and secret manipulations.
Carly’s anger makes it clear that trust between them is completely shattered.
Brook Lynn’s tea party turns turbulent
Brook Lynn Quartermaine hosts the promised tea party for Veronica “Ronnie” Bard. It begins as a cheerful event but quickly spirals into chaos. Tracy Quartermaine’s sharp remarks cause tension.
Stella Henry also warns of trouble brewing. Ronnie’s playful attitude aggravates the situation, and an argument erupts between her and Tracy.
Despite Brook Lynn and Olivia’s efforts to keep things civil, the party devolves into a full-blown confrontation that exposes family tensions and highlights how volatile things have become in the Quartermaine household.
Jordan works to piece together a growing mystery
Jordan Ashford continues her investigation and tries to connect the dots in several ongoing cases.
Whether it involves Jenz Sidwell’s criminal activities, Drew Cain’s predicament, or Portia Robinson’s pregnancy, Jordan is determined to uncover the truth.
Her persistence brings her closer to identifying key links in the tangled web of crimes and secrets plaguing Port Charles.
As she pieces together new clues, it becomes clear that the mysteries surrounding Sidwell and Drew may be far more complex and dangerous than anyone initially realized.
Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.