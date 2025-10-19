General Hospital spoilers: Nina and Willow’s shocking courtroom twist rocks Port Charles as Carly confronts Brennan and Dante urges Michael to confess

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, October 20, 2025, tease a day of chaos and confrontations as the courtroom becomes the center of attention in Port Charles. Nina Reeves and Willow Tait’s trial takes an unexpected turn that stuns everyone in attendance.

As the courtroom drama thickens, Dante Falconeri asks Michael Corinthos to confess his suspected participation in setting up Willow. Michael makes a bold statement that may have long-term implications.

While that is happening, Carly Spencer confronts Jack Brennan for his dishonesty and asks him questions regarding his entanglements with Josslyn.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn Quartermaine hosts a tea party that quickly spirals out of control thanks to a clash between Tracy Quartermaine and newcomer Veronica “Ronnie” Bard.

At the same time, Jordan Ashford works tirelessly to piece together the growing mysteries surrounding Drew Cain, Jenz Sidwell, and the troubling secrets connecting Port Charles’ most powerful players.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, October 20, 2025