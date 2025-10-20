Emily and Farida from Big Brother UK 2025 (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

In the latest Big Brother UK episode on ITV2 and ITVX, the Secret Housemates have indeed disrupted the main House.

Following a fake eviction, Sam joined returning contestants Emily and Farida in a concealed area known as the Secret Room.

There, Big Brother assigned them a covert mission: to impersonate an AI system called ChatBBT. Operating in secret, the trio observed the remaining Housemates and secretly influenced their decisions.

Through ChatBBT, they gained control over the outcomes of group challenges, shaping dynamics inside the House without the others knowing who was truly behind the system’s judgments.

Big Brother UK Secret Housemates take control through the ChatBBT task

Secret Housemates adjust to life in the hidden room

After discovering that his eviction was staged, Sam reunited with Emily and Farida in the Secret Room. Processing the situation, Sam tried to make sense of being “evicted.”

Farida clarified that Nancy believed he had already left, and Sam explained that everyone inside the House thought he was gone and was shocked by the supposed eviction.

As they settled in, the trio reflected on their experiences in the House. When Emily asked Sam how he had been coping, he admitted that he had “enjoyed it” but found it difficult. Emily agreed, describing the experience as “intense.” Sam also recalled the difficulty of being involved in Emily’s eviction earlier in the competition, admitting:

“The minute we [Emily and Sam] were in there was the hardest thing ever and we had to like, I had to evict you and it was so difficult.”

Later, Big Brother revealed a hidden feature of the space, announcing that there was a secret room behind the mirror in the House called the "Eye Spy Hole," where the Secret Housemates could closely observe the others in the Bedroom.

While Farida stayed behind, Sam and Emily donned cloaks to remain unseen as they approached the Eye Spy Hole to watch the others inside the main House.

Farida comments on Sam’s connection with Nancy

During their stay, Farida shared her thoughts about Sam’s friendship with Nancy, saying she was giving “mean girls vibes.”

Sam appeared surprised and asked for confirmation, which Farida affirmed.

Wondering how this perception might have influenced his position in the House, Sam questioned whether being close to Nancy had placed him “in a bad position.”

Farida nodded, leading Sam to acknowledge that the situation was “not good.”

Farida continued:

“If you align yourself with the wrong person you’ve… it’s just the way it is. You’ve already had the experience, where you nearly got chopped on the head, do you know what I mean? And that’s because of the person that you’re aligning yourself to and it’s… it’s just food for thought.”

Their exchange left Sam considering how his relationships inside the House may be affecting his game, while the three continued to monitor the other contestants from their concealed space.

The ChatBBT task begins

Big Brother later called upon the Secret Housemates for a new challenge, instructing them to “listen up” as they were given a mischievous task that would allow them to “hold the power” over the rest of the House.

Sam reacted by saying that the “tables have turned.”

Big Brother then explained that the main Housemates would believe they were interacting with an AI system called ChatBBT, which "uses AI to analyse every word said in the House."

Emily expressed doubt that the group would believe it, while Sam remarked that the others would likely accept it without question.

The Secret Housemates were tasked with secretly determining the “AI’s” judgments while the others attempted to predict ChatBBT’s rankings in various categories.

Their decisions, disguised as AI output, influenced how the rest of the Housemates positioned themselves in each challenge.

“Let’s cause chaos,” Emily said, while Sam added,

“Let’s f**k it up, babe.”

Stay tuned for more updates.