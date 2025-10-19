Days Of Our Lives: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 20 to October 24, 2025)

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives from October 20, 2025, to October 24, 2025, reveal that Sophia Choi will realize that her web of lies and manipulation is coming loose, and she will end up packing her bags and try to run away from Salem without letting any of the residents find out. Tate Black and Holly Jonas will join forces and try their best to track Sophia down before she goes too far.

Chanel Dupree, Johnny DiMera, and Brady Black will also end up getting a chance to confront Sophia regarding her rampant lies and her schemes to hide the true identity of her baby boy, Tesoro. Aaron Greene will also be involved in this messy situation after realizing that he might be the biological father of Tesoro.

Meanwhile, Abe Carver will begin tutoring and mentoring Liam Selejko for the literary program requirement. Abe will keep in mind how cruel Liam had been in his treatment of Theo, but would still try to give him a second chance.

In addition to these developments on the show, the plot hints that Amy Choi will end up slapping Johnny DiMera outside a bar, in her attempt to try to blame anyone else but her own daughter, Sophia.

3 major developments to expect on Days Of Our Lives from October 20, 2025, to October 24, 2025

1) Sophia Choi tries to run away from Salem after realizing that people had unraveled her web of lies and manipulation, but Tate Black and Holly Jonas will catch her in time

In the upcoming episodes of Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that Sophia Choi will find herself backed against the wall and realize that the residents of Salem have found up finding out about her lies and manipulation.

Sophia would pack her bags and try to run away from Salem. However, Tate Black and Holly Jonas will track her down and make sure that she holds herself accountable for her actions.

Spoilers reveal that Johnny DiMera, Chanel Dupree, and Brady Black will all be waiting to confront her regarding her countless lies to try to hide the true identity of her baby boy, Tesoro.

Meanwhile, Aaron Greene will realize that he might potentially be Tesoro’s biological father and ask for a DNA test to be conducted.

2) Abe Carver will begin to mentor Liam Selejko as a part of the literacy program

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives reveal that Abe Carver will be assigned as Liam Selejko’s tutor and begin mentoring him as part of the literacy program.

While Abe will keep in mind Liam’s cruelty towards Theo, he will give him a new beginning and a second chance to make things right.

3) Amy Choi will find herself trying to blame anyone else but her own daughter, Sophia, and end up slapping Johnny DiMera outside a bar

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Days Of Our Lives, Amy Choi will get extremely frustrated and end up slapping Johnny DiMera outside a bar.

Spoilers reveal that she would be quick to try to blame anyone else but her own daughter, Sophia, for her actions. Soon, she would have to face the truth regarding Sophia and hold her accountable.

Fans can watch the show on Peacock.

