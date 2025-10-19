The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Poppy taunts Luna in prison over her pregnancy as Steffy returns home to a shocking update from Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 20, 2025, reveal a tense day filled with emotional confrontations and long-awaited returns. Poppy Nozawa pays a visit to her daughter, Luna Nozawa, who remains behind bars after her crimes and the recent revelation that she is pregnant with Will Spencer’s baby.

Poppy is prepared to mock Luna, blaming her for plotting her way into the Spencer wealth. However, Luna stands up for her love for Will.

John "Finn" Finnegan gets a surprise when Steffy Forrester comes back home to Los Angeles with Kelly and Hayes.

However, their reunion takes a serious turn when Finn updates Steffy on Luna’s survival.

As Steffy processes the disturbing news, she must also face the guilt and fear that resurface with Luna’s return and the uncertainty of what comes next for their family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 20, 2025

Poppy visits Luna in prison

After learning that Luna is alive and pregnant with Will Spencer’s baby, Poppy Nozawa heads to the prison to confront her daughter.

The visit quickly turns tense as Poppy taunts Luna for manipulating her way into the Spencer family.

Poppy accuses Luna of being a gold-digger. She mocks her for using Will to secure financial stability. Luna pushes back, claiming her feelings for Will are genuine.

Poppy warns Luna that Bill Spencer will not save her this time and that she must face the consequences alone.

Luna defends her love for Will

During Poppy's visit, Luna struggles to hold her ground against her mother's bitter accusations. She maintains that her love for Will is genuine. It is not related to money or rank.

Yet, Poppy does not want to hear it, citing Luna's previous behavior as evidence to the contrary.

With Luna incarcerated and her name ruined, Poppy reminds her that she has no friends left and that her manipulation of Will has merely widened the gap between her and the Forresters.

Luna's efforts to make excuses for her actions fail as Poppy informs her that no one is going to come to her aid.

Finn gets a heartwarming surprise

While the Nozawas face more turmoil, John “Finn” Finnegan experiences a much-needed moment of happiness. Steffy Forrester comes back home to Los Angeles with Kelly and Hayes. She surprises Finn after being away for months.

Steffy's return is a bright spot for their family as they await reuniting. But Finn realizes he will have to soon break some hard news to Steffy about Luna's survival and her being part of another scandal that will surely shake Steffy.

Steffy learns the truth about Luna

Steffy’s homecoming quickly turns serious when Finn explains the latest developments involving Luna. Steffy is left stunned upon learning that Luna is alive and back in prison.

The news that Luna is also pregnant with Will Spencer’s child is another shocker for her.

Steffy struggles to process the situation. That is because she was kept in the dark for so long.

Steffy feels relieved that Luna is no longer a threat to her family. Still, she’s upset about the way the truth was handled.