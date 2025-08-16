General Hospital spoilers for the next week from August 18 to 22, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025, promise dramatic confrontations and shocking revelations for several key players. Jason continues his search for answers following his unexpected reunion with Britt, whose survival and secrecy raise more questions.

Meanwhile, Lucas is thrust into crisis mode as he fights to save someone close to him, and Lulu faces a shake-up that leaves her stunned. Drew escalates his manipulations, putting Michael in a difficult position and under fire from Curtis. Ava gains intriguing new intel, Molly has an eye-opening realization, and Cody wrestles with the urge to come clean.

Adding to the drama, Nina loses her cool and later seeks Ric’s counsel, while Carly, Willow, and Elizabeth navigate personal challenges and big decisions.

With alliances shifting and secrets surfacing, the week ahead will deliver high stakes and emotional fallout for many in Port Charles.

Monday, August 18, 2025: Britt’s act and Drew’s confrontation

Britt puts on an act, raising questions about what she is hiding and why. At the same time, Drew confronts Sonny, pushing their ongoing tension into dangerous new territory.

Sidwell continues to dodge when pressed about his true feelings for Lucy, leaving their situation unresolved.

Brook Lynn turns reflective as she opens up about her mother, Lois, sharing insights about her family life.

Meanwhile, Stella is placed firmly in the hot seat, fielding uncomfortable questions that leave her under pressure.

Tuesday, August 19, 2025: Jason’s search and Lucas’ battle

Jason steps up his pursuit for answers, determined to uncover the truth. Lucas faces his toughest challenge yet as he works urgently to save the life of someone very dear to him. Nina loses her composure, sparking another clash as her emotions spiral.

Elsewhere, Josslyn and Vaughn head together, strategizing on their next step in a precarious situation that may blow up in their faces.

Meanwhile, Anna tentatively partners up, going into a venture that must be handled with finesse.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025: Lulu shaken and Lucas’ news

Lucas returns with bad news, showing the devastating results of his earlier battle to save a loved one. Anna listens to her gut and offers a new hypothesis, advancing her investigation. Lulu is shaken by an incident, unsure what will happen next.

Emma confides in Gio, opening up to strengthen their personal connection. Alexis takes on a new client, pulling her into yet another legal entanglement.

At the same time, Drew becomes incensed, his anger escalating tensions even further.

Thursday, August 21, 2025: Ava’s intel and Curtis’ fury

Ava gains access to intriguing new intel, putting her in a position to use it to her advantage. Over on the Corinthos front, Michael and Sonny manage to get the upper hand, successfully pushing back against their opposition.

Curtis reacts strongly to recent developments and is on the warpath, determined to fight back.

Molly has a realization that shifts her perspective and could alter her decisions moving forward. Lulu and Obrecht look to the past, rehashing old memories and difficult truths.

Friday, August 22, 2025: Carly’s concerns and Cody’s confession

Carly takes a stand as she voices her concerns to Brennan, unwilling to stay silent about what’s troubling her. Willow makes a heartfelt and important ask, signaling a turning point for her and those around her.

Elizabeth shows her supportive side as she offers encouragement to Kristina during a vulnerable moment.

Cody reaches a breaking point, wanting to come clean about the truth he has been holding back. Finally, Nina turns to Ric for counsel, hoping his perspective can guide her.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.