General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 20, 2025): Maxie’s life hangs in balance while Alexis blames Stella, and Sonny confronts ADA Turner

Clockwise from left, Alexis, Stella, Maxie, Turner and Sonny on General Hospital

Retribution is gradually making its way in on General Hospital’s storyline as Drew acquires more enemies with his evil moves. One of his victims, Stella, needs legal counsel but may face issues with her case. Meanwhile, Maxie’s medical crisis leaves Port Charles baffled since she remained in good health prior to her heart attack.

The teaser for August 20, 2025, posted by General Hospital Preview, on YouTube presents the chaos ensuing in the town. As Maxie lies in a coma, Mac Scorpio is shown asking:

“Why would Maxie’s heart suddenly fail out of nowhere?”

This after her family and doctors wonder why she didn’t wake up after being stabilized. Meanwhile, Stella’s legal troubles are escalating. As she asks advice from lawyer Alexis, the latter points out that Stella’s moves were questionable. Alexis is seen informing her:

“That, by the insurance company’s definition, is fraud.”

Stella looks worried by the declaration. Elsewhere, ADA Turner meets Sonny who charges her for targeting his son. Sonny says:

“You are going after my son?”

Turner will likely assure the mob boss about the path she wants to take. The long-running ABC soap will also cover other arcs involving Drew and Martin’s conversation, and Gio’s assurance for Emma.

General Hospital: Significant events to catch on August 20, 2025

As presented in the teaser video mentioned before, Maxie’s health situation takes priority on the episode slated for Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The teaser opens with Cody and Felicia looking worried as Mac rants about the sudden attack Maxie had. As family, they know about her optimum health condition.

The teaser moves on to show Lucas who wonders about Maxie not regaining her consciousness. As per the doctor, she should be awake.

Since he and Liz stabilized her condition when Maxie was having a heart attack, he should know her chances as her presiding doctor.

The following scene of the General Hospital promo video shows Emma and Giovanni discussing their plans.

Since Gio assures Emma that he is not flinching either, they may be discussing her plan to expose Professor Dalton’s lab work. As before, Emma will find Gio standing in her support.

The next frame sees a smug Drew facing Martin while the latter asks how he intends to accomplish something. They may be discussing Drew’s ploy to punish Michael for hitting him.

However, Martin became a person of interest in the Stella’s case, thanks to Drew. As such, the lawyer resents Drew and may side with Michael is such case.

The subsequent frame finds Lulu worried as she questions someone. She is seen asking her audience to clarify what they left unsaid.

Whether she discusses Maxie ending up in a long coma like her or the face cream being the source of her problem, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Stella seems to have asked Alexis to represent her since Martin was refused by the authorities as a person of interest.

However, Alexis is seen clarifying Stella’s actions as fraud under the rules of the insurance company.

The closing scene of the General Hospital teaser video finds Sonny challenging Turner for going after Michael. Since Sonny and the ADA shared a camaraderie recently, he may be angry with her for targeting Michael.

However, since Turner has already asked Anna to look into Drew’s background, she may hint at Michael being just the excuse to take down the Congressman.

Tune in to General Hospital to watch the tables turn on the Congressman as Turner makes her subtle plan while Maxie fights for survival.