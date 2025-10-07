General Hospital spoilers: Willow is upset, Carly confides in Elizabeth, and Chase makes a shocking revelation

Carly confronts Elizabeth
Carly is on edge after her chat with Anna and the recent discovery that the Quartermaine mansion was almost searched by the police.
Afraid she might have revealed too much about her ability to get to the property, Carly becomes afraid that she's now a suspect in Drew's shooting.
Her fear causes her to confront Elizabeth, who heard Carly threaten Drew prior to the shooting. In their tense discussion, Carly hammers Liz for details, demanding to know outright if the police are investigating her.
The encounter only contributes to Carly's increasing anxiety as she wonders how much trouble she is in.
Joss faces Brennan and Britt
Josslyn maintains her double life as an agent of the WSB while dealing with pressures from various fronts. Her encounter with Britt reaches a boiling point when Joss gives an ultimatum, indicating she will not be threatened into silence.
Later, Joss sees Brennan, who is clearly prepared to remind her of duty and the dangers of personal involvement, particularly with Vaughn.
Their encounter can also provide a prelude to Joss's upcoming mission, as she is put in a position to choose duty or her own wants as tensions between them increase and her split life becomes increasingly difficult to conceal.
Chase makes a revelation
Chase works closely with Anna to navigate the fallout from the botched search warrant at the Quartermaine mansion.
Although Veronica “Ronnie” Bard managed to shut the search down due to an address error, Anna worries this setback could allow suspects time to cover their tracks.
In the midst of their discussion, Chase experiences a breakthrough. His revelation could involve finding a legal workaround to continue the investigation or identifying new evidence that reopens a path toward the truth.
Whatever he uncovers, it’s a significant step forward in the hunt for Drew’s shooter.
Curtis and Portia discuss a dangerous theory
Curtis continues to speculate about the aftermath of Drew’s blackmail. He confides in Portia, suggesting that the police may have uncovered Drew’s files containing evidence against them.
Curtis believes this could explain why investigators are narrowing their focus, though neither he nor Portia realizes that Trina and Kai already disposed of the documents. As they talk, Portia keeps her pregnancy test result to herself, unwilling to add to the stress.
Willow makes a confession
Back at the hospital, Willow's own emotional crisis ensues. Still reeling from the aftereffects of her custody battle and her troubled relationship with Nina, she makes the decision to see Drew.
As they talk, Willow confesses that she hasn't been entirely truthful with him, prompting a candid admission.
Though details are kept secret, her candor indicates the impact of recent developments on her.
Between guilt, the distance from her children, and Drew's continued investigation, Willow's moment of truth is a turning point that might alter her relationships in the future.
Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.