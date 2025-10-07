General Hospital spoilers: Willow is upset, Carly confides in Elizabeth, and Chase makes a shocking revelation

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, October 8, 2025, tease a tense day in Port Charles as several key players face pressure from all sides. Carly Spencer grows increasingly anxious after learning the Quartermaine mansion was almost searched, leading her to confront Elizabeth Webber about what she may know.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks finds herself juggling WSB obligations and personal conflicts, particularly when Britt Westbourne pushes her too far. Across town, Curtis Ashford shares a risky theory with Portia Robinson that could have major consequences, while Harrison Chase makes a critical revelation that might alter the course of the investigation into Drew Cain’s shooting.

Amid all the turmoil, Willow Tait struggles with guilt and emotional strain, prompting her to come clean about a secret she’s been hiding.

As tensions mount, each revelation threatens to shift the balance in Port Charles once again.

