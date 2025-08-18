General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (August 18, 2025): Drew issues a threat, Britt turns to Jason for help, and Maxie plots a major move

From left, Drew, Jason, Britt and Maxie on General Hospital

Apprehensions and retributions are arriving on General Hospital as past deeds come haunting back. As the townspeople of Port Charles reposition themselves to stand up to their beliefs, some are likely to find themselves at odds with friends and alliances.

As such, Maxie may find her allegiance with Deception ladies in danger as she harbors a differing view. Meanwhile, Drew continues his attacks on Michael and Curtis on the long-running ABC soap. Elsewhere, Jason is slated to receive some explanations.

The YouTube channel going by the title General Hospital Preview has released a teaser preview for the episode of August 18, 2025. The preview video shows Drew challenging Sonny:

“Your little golden boy, Michael, is going straight to prison.”

Drew is threatening Sonny about Michael’s violent public reaction when the Congressman provoked him to land a punch. Meanwhile, in the Dalmatian resort, Britt seems to be in some urgency as she tells Jason:

“You need to come with me, now.”

Britt will likely offer the henchman some explanation of her existence while asking the reason for his presence at the location. Elsewhere in town, Maxie is seen posing a question to Martin as she asks:

“If I go against them, can they kick me out of Deception?”

Since she has a different opinion on exposing Sonny, she wants to weigh out her options. However, whether she gets a chance to do so in the upcoming story arc remains to be seen. The other story arcs in focus in the General Hospital episode include Brook Lynn’s realization and Stella’s predicament, driving Curtis to his next vindictive move.

General Hospital: Significant arcs to look out for on August 18, 2025

As the above-mentioned General Hospital teaser video opens, Brook Lynn is seen admitting her mistake in being unfair to her mother. While her audience is not visible, she is likely referring to her knee-jerk reaction of firing her during their last work together. Moreover, she may realize that her mother had few options in Giovanni’s birth scenario.

The video moves on to show Curtis discussing Stella’s situation. He tells Portia that his aunt may be in trouble. Meanwhile, Stella is shown at the hospital asking the officials to clarify what queries they have for her. Jordan is seen standing with her.

The following scene on the General Hospital teaser finds Drew and Sonny face-to-face. Taking on from Friday, August 15, 2025, Drew is at Sonny’s home, threatening to put Michael in prison for hitting a congressman in public. He may try to negotiate Michael’s freedom against Willow’s visitations. Sonny is not likely to cow down to Drew’s threats. To add to his strength, ADA Turner is hiding out of sight and is likely privy to Congressman Drew’s blackmail.

The next frame of the preview teaser shows a stunned Jason as Britt demands that he follow her aside immediately. Britt is likely to offer some explanations about her being alive and her current occupation. However, how much she is allowed to open up about her secret project remains to be seen.

The final scene of the General Hospital preview video sees Maxie analyzing her position as she wants to go against her Deception team. Since she wants to hand over all evidence against Sonny, she may seek an honest opinion from lawyer Martin. Whether Sidwell allows her the opportunity to do her bidding remains to be seen.

Tune in to General Hospital to catch the upcoming turmoil of Britt’s explanations and Maxie’s decision in the upcoming episode on August 18, 2025.