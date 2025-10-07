Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 7, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Today's Final Jeopardy! on October 7, 2025, is included in the category of Science Records. It was introduced in 1992 & the record 43.3 was set in the high Andes, where stratospheric ozone levels are naturally low.

This science-related clue was about figuring out how strong the ultraviolet radiation that reaches the Earth's surface is. The UV index, which was first used in 1992, is a scale that goes from 0 to 10. The highest UV index reading ever recorded, 43.3, was in the high Andes, where ozone levels are naturally low.

The answer makes a connection between UV radiation and ozone levels to remind people they learned in environmental science. Such educational content keeps the show interesting for viewers and gives them new ideas about the world.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode of October 7, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round had a good start from all three contestants. The October 7, 2025, Jeopardy round challenged contestants in a variety of categories. As usual, players had to quickly choose clues and answer correctly to win money. This round's clues ranged from simple to complex.

With quick buzzes and confident answers, TJ Fisher, Slade Gilmer, and Claudine Lewis showed their quick thinking. Every contestant tried to position themselves for the next rounds. TJ, a returning champion, led early, but Slade and Claudine worked hard to stay within striking distance, making this round intense and competitive.

Double Jeopardy Round

The stakes were higher in the Double Jeopardy round. The categories became challenging, and the contestants wanted to win as much money as possible. In the fast-paced world of Jeopardy!, every choice to bet big or small could change the course of the game. There was an ample amount of pressure in this round, and players made their decisions. But neither of them could take the lead at this point.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The Final Jeopardy round presented a unique challenge, with the category being Science Records.

The clue asked about an event introduced in 1992, where the record 43.3 was set in the high Andes, an area with naturally low stratospheric ozone levels.

The correct response was What is the UV index (ultraviolet index)?



This question asked contestants to recall the UV radiation strength scale, which affects human health, especially sunburns. The record Andes reading emphasizes the importance of UV radiation levels and their effect on the environment.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! contestant profiles

Claudine Lewis



Claudine Lewis teaches elementary school in St. Louis. She was smart throughout the game, especially in quick-thinking categories. Her experience answering and explaining complex topics as an educator fit Jeopardy! She competed well despite tough competition, contributing to a well-rounded group.

Slade Gilmer



Slade Gilmer, from Russellville, Alabama, works in paint quality. Jeopardy! showed his analytical mindset with his steady performance. Slade's meticulousness led to calculated risks in Double Jeopardy. His strategy of confident buzzes and game pacing made him a formidable opponent.

TJ Fisher



TJ Fisher, a marketing specialist from San Francisco, California, entered the game with a three-day total of $59,924. He was an experienced player who had won previous games. TJ maintained his game lead with his quick responses and category knowledge. As the game went on, his buzzer speed slowed, and Slade and Claudine closed the gap.

Jeopardy! tonight keeps viewers glued to their screens. The contestants performed well, especially with the UV index clue in the final round. Fans will have to wait to find out who wins.