Who is Anika Nilles? All about the talented drummer taking the spotlight with Rush

Anika Nilles, German drummer, composer, solo musician, and musical educator, United Kingdom, 2015. (Photo by Richard Ecclestone/Redferns)

Rush is set to embark on its first tour in over a decade, marking a powerful return to the stage in 2026 with the Fifty Something Tour. The tour will mark the rich musical legacy of the band, honoring the late Neil Peart, the legendary drummer and lyricist of the band, announced by founding members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in October 2025.

Entering into one of the most acclaimed roles of rock is a distinguished musician, the German drummer Anika Nilles, who is respected in the world of drumming because of her technical perfection and imaginative style. Her inclusion is an indication of a new phase in the life of Rush - an era between the glorified past of the band and new vibrancy.

Rush has now added famous drummer Anika Nilles to their band. This opens a new page for both the band and the musician. They pointed out her top skill and said she adds new life to their songs as she goes on with her own well-praised musical path. Fans are expected to warmly embrace Nilles as she steps into this prominent role with the iconic band. On their website, Rush announced:

"Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role."

Anika Nilles joins Rush for the 2026 tour, bringing fresh talent to the legendary band

The German drummer, Anika Nilles, who is fast becoming world-renowned, is set to make history as she goes with Rush on their first large-scale tour in more than 10 years. The upcoming 2026 Fifty Something Tour by the legendary band is the first time fans will witness a new face behind a drum kit since the late Neil Peart, with Nilles being promoted to the role, which is considered a bold decision.

She arrived at this step unusually: having worked and trained five years as a preschool teacher and social worker, she turned her back on a good career in social education and became a full-time drummer. She developed her art at the Pop Academy in Germany and mastered the technical side as well as having a profound knowledge of the music business, including promotion and social media, along with taxes and self-employment.

Since 2015, Nilles has toured in Europe and the United States on her own and was praised for performances at such places as DrumShop in England or a six-day tour of the United States in 2018. Besides being precise and dynamic in playing, she is also a talented composer who manages to produce original music that is not only technical but also creative.

Her talent has drawn praise from Rush's own Geddy Lee, who cited her work with Jeff Beck as particularly impressive. Beyond live performances, Nilles has developed one of the most loyal fan bases across the world through YouTube, where she interacts directly with her fans and promotes her developing artistry.

Nilles is a welcome addition as Rush is getting ready to celebrate their music, legacy, and the life of Neil Peart, which is bound to introduce a new chapter that incorporates her inventive approach with the legendary spirit of one of the most iconic bands in the realm of rock.

