General Hospital recap: What happened on August 13, 2025?

Britt, Drew, Sidwell (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, original image via ABC Network)

On the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on August 13, 2025, tensions rise as incidents from the previous episode escalate. Drew pushes Chase to arrest Danny, while Marco witnesses Willow slapping Lucas.

On the other hand, Rocco asks Gio to forgive Brook Lynn for the past; meanwhile, Collette questions Jack about Josslyn's mission, while also giving out a secret message in French to Pasacl.

Elsewhere, Elizabeth calms Willow down and talks to Lucas about her actions. The episode of General Hospital left fans on the edge.

Here's everything to know that happened on General Hospital on August 13, 2025

The Quartermaine Mansion

At the Quartermaone Mansion on General Hospital, as seen in the previous episode, Danny brought Scout from the camp without informing anyone. However, Drew brought Det. Chase asked him to arrest Danny for kidnapping a congressman's daughter.

The argument escalated between Drew and Jason, where Jason warned Drew for going after his son. Though Drew replied that if he stops the arrest, he will get Jason arrested as well.

Anyhow, Chase intervened and remarked that he is not going to arrest anyone. He further added that the PCPD is there to cater to his personal vendetta, but to solve the actual crimes going on in Port Charles.

Later, Chase and Jason both lectured Danny about the risks that he had put himself and Scout into while bringing her here.

Elsewhere, Drew and Alexis had a confrontation, where Drew asked Alexis to think about the situation from his perspective. Anyhow, Drew added that he does not want Scout to be in danger, thus he wants to have no connection with the Quartermaons, which made Alexis emotional.

Elizabeth to the rescue, Marco's conversation with Sidwell

Elsewhere at General Hospital, as seen in the previous episode, the argument between Willow and Lucas escalated, and Willow slapped Lucas for overstepping. In the August 13, 2025, episode, it is revealed that Marco saw the incident, and Willow quickly ran out of the break room.

She ran to Elizabeth, explaining what had happened, and expressing her concern that this would not look good in her upcoming custody hearing, and that she might lose her kids as well as her job.

Elizabeth helped Willow calm down, and further went to talk to Lucas about the same. Lucas agreed not to report this to the hospital management. However, he remarked that Willow's behavior is erratic, and that she should stay away from the kids.

Later, at the Metro Court Pool on General Hospital, Marco sat with his dad, Sidwell, and told him what had happened at the Hospital. He urged his father to proceed with using his bribery leverage against Sonny, as Willow’s instability was growing.

What else happened on General Hospital?

Elsewhere at the Metro Court Pool, Gio had a brief encounter with Brook Lyn. Later, he had a conversation with Rocco, who told him that Lulu took in Outback when Gio told him about his run-in with Brook Lynn. Rocco remarked that he should let go of the grudge.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Collette came back from her mission in Peru and met with Jack, where she confronted him about sending Josslyn to Croatia for a mission. She remarked that she is too inexperienced to handle the pressure, but Jack stayed firm and replied that he knows what he is doing.

In Croatia, Josslyn saw Britt and remained stunned until Pascal saw her looking at Britt and Vaghn. Joss remarked that she was just getting jealous that someone was flirting with her husband.

Later, as Vaghn and Joss met in their room, she told him about how Britt was supposed to be dead and about the serial killer saga. Vaghn expressed that she works at the lab so she could be a help in exposing Dante's experiment.

Later things took a turn when Pascal received a call from Collette. They spoke in French, where Collette revealed that two undercover agents were in Five Poppins Resort under the names Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Nash.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu