General Hospital recap: What happened on August 7, 2025?

A still from General Hospital (Image via YouTube- General Hospital)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on August 7, 2025, things took a turn as alliances shifted and warnings were issued. The recent episode saw Kristina having a conversation with her mother, which turns into a therapy session. Further, Gio and Emma talk about breaking into Dalton’s office, though Emma wants to do this alone. On the other hand, Anna informs Felicia about Emma’s plan.

Elsewhere, tensions arise between Drew and Sidwell, as Drew demands more dirt on Sonny, which he can leverage for Willow’s case. The recent episode of the soap opera General Hospital was filled with moments that left fans on the edge.

Everything to know about what happened on General Hospital on August 7, 2025

Kristina and Alexis’s discussion

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on August 7, 2025, Kristina discussed with her mom about her therapy sessions. Alexis tells her that her plan is working and Ava and Ric are indeed turning against each other, and she tells her about Ava’s deal that sidelines Ric. Upon hearing this, Kristina is secretly happy that her plan is working.

However, the conversation shifts instantly when Kristina tells her mother that Therapy has been helping her during all this facade. Further, Alexis tells Kristina that Cody was there for Molly when Kristina was at the hospital after the Pub incident. Kristina feels guilty that Molly got caught up in this situation. Meanwhile, their conversation is interrupted by Molly, who walks in, announcing that she has found a solution for Scout Cain.

Emma’s plan and BBQ party

Elsewhere in General Hospital, Emma and Gio discuss the former's plan to expose Dalton. She suspects that Professor Dalton experiments on animals, so she wants to reveal this to the world. However, Gio refuses to let her do it alone and insists he wants to help. She then insists that if anything happens, she wants to take full responsibility.

Their conversation is interrupted by Anna, who comes with their dog and asks her to take care of it. She says she has to attend Dalton’s lecture, so she cannot. Gio remarks that he has to work and that he will also attend the lecture. However, when Anna leaves, Emma questions why Gio told her that he would come to the lecture. She responded that it will make her suspicious.

At the Metro Court, Felicia first runs into Cody and invites him to her husband's BBQ party. She mentions that Mac is inviting everyone from the station and friends. Cody asks if Molly will be there, and she confirms it. Later, on General Hospital, as Anna is on her way to work, she runs into Felicia, and Anna tells her that Emma might be planning a move against Dalton tonight.

Drew and Sidwell’s discussion

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Drew Cain was seen having a conversation with Sidwell, where Drew pressured him for dirt on Sonny. He wants to gather dirt on him so that he can leverage him with Willow’s custody case. Drew added that he must share all the information, or else he has tactics to get to them. Sidwell questioned if he was threatening him.

However, their conversation is interrupted as Lucy and Jordan come to their table. Further, the three discuss Deception Cosmetics and Sonny using his illegal money. Jordan is working undercover as Laura to collect dirt on Sidwell, but has gathered nothing so far.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.