General Hospital recap (August 27, 2025): Ric confronts Alexis as Stella is arrested and Willow turns to Drew

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions run high across Port Charles as personal battles and power struggles intensify. Ric wakes to find himself caught in Alexis and Ava’s dangerous game, while Alexis lays out her plan to control the Cassadine trust.

Kristina taunts Ric about his disappearance going unnoticed, and Molly voices concerns to Sonny over ADA Turner, insisting the attorney is fair.

Meanwhile, Curtis and Portia scramble to protect Stella after she has been targeted by federal agents, leading to a dramatic arrest despite Jordan’s intervention.

At the hospital, Lucas updates Liz on Maxie’s care, though Ava’s request for medication hints at her own struggles. Family conflicts also deepen, with Gio and Marco clashing over Sonny’s role in Natalia’s death, while Sidwell maneuvers for control over Deception.

Elsewhere, Willow turns to Drew in desperation, sparking a heated confrontation with Nina before Marco steps in with a new proposition.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 27, 2025

The day begins at the Davis home, where Molly confronts Kristina about hiring Cody to break up Ric and Ava. Molly makes it clear she knows the truth, but before the argument can escalate, Sonny arrives to speak with Molly.

He questions her about Acting DA Justine and how her jurisdiction affects him, Laura, and Measure C.

Molly explains that Justine holds a lot of power with Robert gone, but stresses she is fair and not someone who fabricates evidence.

She adds that Justine could have used Drew and Michael’s legal issues against Sonny if she wanted, but she did not.

Kristina interrupts to complain about Drew serving restraining orders that keep them from Scout, and Sonny realizes Alexis must be heartbroken over losing access to her granddaughter.

In the shed basement, Alexis removes Ric’s gag, and he begs her to release him. He assumes Ava attacked him, but promises that if Alexis lets him go, she will never have to deal with them again.

Ric soon realizes Alexis is involved and offers to keep quiet if she frees him.

She refuses, explaining that once Ric’s bonds mature, the money will be returned, Ava will hand over evidence against Kristina, and then he will be released. Alexis says none of them can go to the police since they all have leverage against one another.

Before leaving, she puts the gag back in and mocks him. Later, Kristina visits Ric, telling him no one will miss him and suggesting he finally understands the pain Ava has caused.

At the hospital, Curtis updates Portia about Stella being targeted by agents sent by Drew. Portia worries Drew will come after her as well.

Isaiah reassures Stella, who maintains she has done nothing wrong. Meanwhile, Lucas returns from Massachusetts and catches up with Liz.

Ava asks him for a prescription for sleeping pills and admits she and Ric have broken up. Lucas later warns Liz that Ric will likely be around more.

The agents then confront Stella again and suspend her employment, prompting Curtis to accuse them of corruption. Jordan arrives and says she has contacted a DEA ally, but the men ultimately announce Stella is under arrest.

Elsewhere, Willow meets Drew at the Port Charles Grill and pleads for his help in regaining custody of her children. Drew promises to fight for her, but Nina interrupts and blasts Willow for relying on him. Their argument escalates as Willow blames Nina for her troubles, insisting Drew is her only option.

After Willow leaves, Nina threatens Drew, and Marco overhears before approaching Drew with a possible solution.

At church, Gio and Marco cross paths while honoring their mothers. After Marco leaves, Brook Lynn comforts Gio, and their strained relationship begins to thaw.

Meanwhile, Lucy panics over Deception’s troubles as Sidwell offers to invest in exchange for greater control.

Watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.