General Hospital recap: What happened on August 12, 2025?

A still of Lulu with Rocco from General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

On the recent General Hospital episode, which aired on August 12, 2025, things took a dramatic turn as unexpected events took place. While Scout goes missing, Drew involves the PCPD in the case. On the other hand, Lulu asked Carly for a favour to remove Liesl from her suit, and also took in Outback (the dog) as a way to connect with her son. Elsewhere, the confrontation between Willow and Lucas escalated, and she slapped him.

Meanwhile, at the Five Poppins Resort, Josslyn wakes up with breakfast in bed and a fake husband; however, things take a dramatic turn when she spots Britt alive.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 12, 2025

Scout goes missing



On the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, one of the most central storylines involves Scout’s disappearance. Scout, who was at the camp alongside Danny Morgan, urged Danny to take him to the Quartermaine Mansion with him.

Anyhow, when Danny brought her to the mansion, Jason was stunned and immediately called Alexis Davis, who was having a meeting with Marco for Sciut’s custody.

At the mansion, Scout admitted that she misses staying with Rocco and Danny. She also added that Drew kept postponing her visit to the Quartermaine mansion, so she asked Danny to bring her here instead.

Elsewhere at General Hospital, Drew went to see Willow so that he could talk to her. He came in to offer his help for her custody trial; however, Lucas stepped in and asked him to leave.

Anyway, Willow thanked him for his concern but added that she could take care of it herself. She added that Drew is the reason why she lost her kids in the first place.

However, things took a turn when he received a call regarding Scout’s disappearance. Later, Willow and Lucas had a discussion, where Lucas exclaimed that she was still blinded by Drew; however, their argument escalated, and Willow slapped Lucas.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Drew walks in with Det. Harrison Chase, upon finding Scout and learning that Danny brought her here, asked Chase to arrest Danny for kidnapping.

Lulu wants Leisl out

Further on General Hospital, Lulu went to see Carly and asked for her help in removing Leisl from her hotel. She explained that Lulu had a meeting with her, where they agreed that she would not see Rocco without her permission, but saw them near the pool chatting.

Later, Carly went up to Leisl’s suite and asked her to leave because of a mold issue; however, Leisl remarked that it was just a petty strategy to get her out of Rocco’s life.



Elsewhere, at the Metro Court on the General Hospital, Rocco, who is helping Gio and Emma find a home for Outback, asks Lulu if she would want the dog. Though she initially disapproved, she eventually took it in as a way to get closer to her son.

Josslyn spots Britt

Elsewhere on General Hospital, in Croatia, Josslyn wakes up with breakfast in bed, which, her fake husband, Vaghn ordered. To make their story look realistic, Vaghn even kissed Josslyn in front of the staff.

However, Josslyn was confused and navigated her feelings for him.

Anyhow, they decided on a plan to split up and take notes about the property’s security and other systems.

Near the pool, Britt is on her phone looking at Rocco’s photos online. Further, Vaghn meets Britt near the pool and flirts with her, not knowing who she really is.

However, Josslyn sees them from afar and is stunned, as the last she knew, Britt had died.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

