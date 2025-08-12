General Hospital recap: What happened on August 11, 2025?

A still of Laura and Lulu from General Hospital (Image via YouTube- General Hospital)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, which aired on August 11, 2025, things took a dramatic turn as confrontations unfolded and an unexpected trip occurred. As Cody Bell is dressed for his date with Ava, Nina is stunned to learn about Ava going out with Cody. Further, Jack reveals that he won’t be able to accompany Carly for the weekends, because of work. Elsewhere, Leisl accuses Lulu of not being a mother to Rocco, and Laura defends Lulu.

Further on, at the General Hospital, Alexis discusses her custody plans for Scout with Molly, but the latter urges her to reconsider. Meanwhile, in Croatia, Josslyn and Vaughn pose as newlyweds, while Britt is compelled to work in the lab.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 11, 2025

Ava and Cody’s date night

In the recent episode of General Hospital, Cody and Ava get dressed for their date. Anyway, when Cody spots Tracy sitting alone at the Metro Court Pool, he goes up to her and offers her a drink. She asks about the occasion, and he admits that he is going on a date with Ava, but further adds that someone is paying him.

Elsewhere, Nina notices Ava all dressed up and asks why. Ava explains that she’s going on a date, not with Ric, but with Cody instead, leaving Nina stunned by the revelation.

Back at Cody and Tracy’s table, Tracy appreciates Cody’s honesty but remarks that he is better than that. This makes Cody rethink.

Later, when he meets with Ava, he brings up a horse-related issue and takes a raincheck on their date. Ava kisses him in the hope that he would reschedule, but he does not.

Leisl accuses Lulu, while Lura defends Lulu

Elsewhere on General Hospital, at Laura Collins' office, Dante threatens Leisl to lock her up, but Laura sends him out to calm down. Further, Leisl accuses Lulu of never being a present mother in Rocco’s life.

She exclaims that she was not there with him during the initial stage, and further, when she was in a coma. Leisl also adds that even when Lulu woke up from her coma, she was busy finding Charlotte Cassadine.

However, Leisl defends Lulu. Laura further adds that Leisl needs to restrict the meetings she has been having with Rocco.

Anyhow, Leisl knows in her heart that even if she didn’t meet Rocco, he would come to her looking for answers.

What’s happening in Croatia?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, as seen in the past episode, Josslyn and Vaghn have recently checked into the Five Poppins resort, where Britt has been staying. The two decide to take a tour while secretly checking out the security system of the resort. Further, when they get into their suit, they make sure to look for any hidden cameras.

When Vagn gets ready for bed, Josslyn eyes his abs, and since she does not want him sleeping on the floor, both of them share a bed.

Meanwhile, Britt panics as she is unable to find her medication; however, Pascal enters her room and says the meds that she needs to take every day are in the lab. He further presses her on going to the lab and getting things done just as the boss wants her to.

What else happened on General Hospital?

Further, Jack and Carly sat together discussing weekend plans; however, Jack added that he won’t be able to be there as he has to leave PC because of work and doesn’t know when he will be back. Carly exclaimed that, for a moment, she thought it was something serious, but understood his duty to WSB.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Alexis and Molly had a conversation, where Alexis mentioned fighting for custody over Scout. However, Molly added that this might make things worse and end up in an ugly battle, that she is not sure they will win. Alexis agreed and reconsidered her plan to keep Scout in PC

Meanwhile, Anna receives some crucial information about The Five Poppins Resort in Croatia and tells Jason immediately. Further, Jason was seen leaving for Croatia to find the truth himself.​

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.