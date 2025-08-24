General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 25 to August 29, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York.

According to the spoilers, Willow Tait will ask for a huge favor from someone and also end up spending some time with and bonding with Harrison Chase.

Meanwhile, Marco Rios will provide emotional support to Lucas Jones after Maxie Jones’s poisoning ordeal. Spoilers reveal that Maxie might end up being admitted to a treatment facility to recover.

In addition to these developments, Jack Brennan will comfort Carly Spencer after she panics about Josslyn Jacks not checking in about her World Security Bureau assignment.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025

1) Willow Tait will ask for a favor and also bond with Harrison Chase even more

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Willow Tait will wait for somebody’s response after she asks them for a favor.

Spoilers reveal that her favor could potentially be regarding helping Michael Corinthos out or trying to ask for Harrison Chase’s help.

Meanwhile, Willow and Chase will continue to bond with each other and spend time together. Spoilers reveal that them getting closer could possibly be an issue in Chase’s marriage to Brook Lynn Quartermaine.

However, Brook will be oblivious to Chase spending time with his former partner since she would also be busy.

Brook would bond with Dante Falconeri and bond with him while they both try to get through to Giovanni Palmieri.

2) Marco Rios will provide emotional support to Lucas Jones, and Maxie Jones will spend time recovering from her poisoned face cream ordeal

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Marco Rios will comfort Lucas Jones over Maxie Jones’ medical drama.

Recently on the show, Jenz Sidwell had poisoned Maxie’s face cream, which had landed her in a lot of pain and trouble.

In the coming episodes of the show, despite Lucas trying his best to help Maxie out, spoilers reveal that she will be in a comatose state.

Lucas and Marco both would be unaware of the fact that Jenz Sidwell had been the one who was responsible for Maxie’s poisoning.

Spoilers reveal that Maxie would be shipped off to a long-term recovery facility unit. The plot suggests that Sidwell might try to kidnap Maxie from there to silence her regarding the information she had about Sonny Corinthos.

3) Jack Brennan will comfort Carly Spencer about Josslyn Jacks, since she had not been checking in from her World Security Bureau assignment

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, Jack Brennan will try to provide emotional support to Carly Spencer since Carly would be anxious and worried about Josslyn Jacks not checking in from her World Security Bureau assignment with Vaughn.

Spoilers reveal that there could be a chance of Josslyn Jacks’ cover being blown if Jasper Jax Jacks gets involved and then ends up realizing that Josslyn is not where she was supposed to be stationed.

Meanwhile, Jack Brennan will have a lot of things to take care of since Josslyn and Vaughn will get into more trouble at the Five Poppies Resort.

Fans can watch episodes of General Hospital on ABC Network and Hulu.