General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 18 to August 22, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

The upcoming episodes of General Hospital, airing from August 18 to 22, 2025, promise plenty of drama in Port Charles, New York. Spoilers reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will try his best to create issues for the residents of Port Charles. He would also try to pressure Michael Corinthos to let Willow Tait see their kids.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks will end up defying Jack Brennan’s orders on her World Security Bureau assignment, and she will potentially be on the receiving end of his wrath. In addition to these developments, Anna Devane will focus on forming an unexpected alliance.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from August 18, 2025, to August 22, 2025

1) Drew Cain Quartermaine will look to create issues for Michael Corinthos and force him to let Willow Tait meet their kids

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Drew Cain Quartermaine will keep up his mission of trying to make things difficult for the residents of Port Charles. Drew will ultimately use his manipulation tactics to try to corner Michael Corinthos and force him to let Willow Tait meet with Wiley and Amelia, their children, who have been living with Michael since the custody battle.

Michael will end up deciding what is best for his children, but Drew will try to make things harder for him. While Drew and Michael try to figure things out between themselves, Willow will get closer to Harrison Chase. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn Quartermaine will be oblivious of Willow and Harrison’s close bond, since she will be busy with Giovanni Palmieri.

2) Josslyn Jacks will not follow Jack Brennan’s orders on her World Security Bureau assignment, and Vaughn will have to help her out

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital reveal that Josslyn Jacks will go rogue and end up defying Jack Brennan’s orders on her World Security Bureau assignment. Josslyn will be focused on trying to get information out of Britt, but in the process, she might end up blowing her cover and exposing the fact that she is a World Security Bureau agent to Jason Morgan.

Josslyn will also end up saving Vaughn from a life-threatening situation and subsequently tell him that he owes her. She would request him to let her do what she had planned and not to try to stop her or deter her in any way. Spoilers reveal that at the end of her risky mission, she will potentially end up infuriating Jack Brennan.

3) Anna Devane will try to secure and create an unexpected connection with somebody from Port Charles

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, Anna Devane will make sure that she is extremely careful before she tries to form an unlikely alliance with a resident of Port Charles. Spoilers reveal that Anna will meet up with Jack Brennan and tell him that both of them would have to trust each other before she shares a surprising theory with him.

Spoilers reveal that Anna will tell Jack that she suspected Colette Moreau of being the one who had blown Josslyn and Vaughn’s cover at the Five Poppies Resort.

Fans can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.