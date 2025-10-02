From Shark Tank to homes: Gerty doll helps dogs feel calm when owners are away

Robert Herjavec with a Gerty doll in Shark Tank (Image via Instagram @sharktankabc)

Shark Tank season 17, episode 2 aired on October 1, 2025, on ABC and featured a range of new products from different entrepreneurs.

Among them was the Gerty doll, an inflatable emotional support companion for dogs created by hospitality tech entrepreneur Todd Schram.

The episode included several pitches, such as an anti-snoring pillow, a chair that converts into a football game, ready-to-eat packaged chicken, and Gerty, the “pet’s best friend.”

Schram explained that the idea for Gerty came from leaving a pile of laundry on his dog’s bed, which eased the dog’s anxiety.

He turned that experience into a product designed to help other pet owners.

The episode also marked the guest shark debut of Michael Strahan.

Viewers saw how Gerty works and how pet owners can dress the doll in their own clothing to carry their scent.

The pitch highlighted how the product could reduce separation anxiety for dogs when their owners are away. Schram presented Gerty as more than a novelty; he attempted to address a common challenge faced by pet owners.

How does the Gerty doll work, and what makes it different? Shark Tank pitch

On Shark Tank, Todd Schram described Gerty as a “pet’s best friend” that offers comfort without moving or making noise. He demonstrated that the doll is made from soft-touch vinyl with multiple air chambers for stability.

Its design includes a broad torso and U-shaped arms, which create a space for dogs to curl up against.

“Dogs just need to feel like someone is there for them,” Schram told the Sharks during his pitch. Owners are encouraged to dress Gerty in their worn clothes so that the doll carries their scent, which can make it feel familiar to the pet.

This segment of the episode also compared Gerty with other solutions, such as diffusers, calming music, and ThunderShirts, which Schram had tried himself before developing the doll.

By focusing on scent and shape rather than movement or sound, Gerty offers a different approach to easing dog separation anxiety.

Schram emphasized that Gerty is lightweight, portable, and easy to clean, making it simple for pet owners to use at home or while traveling. The Sharks asked questions about production costs, retail price, and potential markets.

Schram noted that the doll is available in two versions, a standard face for $39.99 and a custom face for $64.99, and comes with a repair patch.

Where does Gerty stand after its Shark Tank appearance?

Since the Shark Tank update, Gerty has continued to gain attention from pet owners.

The company, founded in 2024, now sells the doll directly on its website and through Amazon. On social media, the brand shares photos and testimonials from customers using Gerty with their pets.

Many reviewers have called it “life-changing” and praised how it helps their dogs relax when left alone. Schram explained in a post that

“what began as a personal fix for my own pup has blossomed into a business built on comfort, love, and connection.”

The ABC update segment showed how Gerty fits into a growing market for pet emotional well-being products.

As more owners seek ways to support their dogs, Gerty has become a trusted option.

The update also reminded viewers that the doll’s portability and easy cleaning make it practical for everyday use. While it does not move or emit sounds, its scent-based comfort appears to resonate with both pets and their families.

Episodes of Shark Tank are available to stream the next day on Hulu, which has also helped new audiences discover the product. Schram’s story demonstrates how a simple idea, dressing an inflatable doll with worn clothes, can turn into a solution for a widespread problem and build a loyal customer base.

