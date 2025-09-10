"First time a man has run away from me" - Love Is Blind: Brazil's Luciana on being rejected by Mario during their meeting

Luciana from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2025, with five episodes, opening the pods to singles above 50.

Contestants from multiple backgrounds participated in the experiment, looking for love and, hopefully, a life partner. Among them was 50-year-old Luciana, who developed a strong connection with 67-year-old Mario S.

In episode 3, titled It Takes a Long Time to Become Young, Luciana mustered the courage and switched things up by popping the question to Mario.

Mario accepted the proposal, and the pair looked forward to meeting each other for the first time for their engagement.

However, things took a shocking turn when Mario rejected Luciana after meeting her. He hesitated to put the ring on her, and chose to leave, deciding not to get engaged.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras, Luciana expressed her surprise, saying:

“I can’t believe this. That was the first time a man has run away from me like that. Only he knows. I have no idea what he didn’t like about me.”

Luciana was upset about the turn of events. Regardless, she was happy that she had participated in the experiment and given love another try.

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5: Mario says he could no longer feel a spark with Luciana

Mario had two strong connections in the pods: Luciana and Ustinelli. He found compatibility with both, but was hesitant about making a decision.

While he enjoyed Luciana’s open and extroverted personality, he was also fond of Ustinelli’s reserved nature.

“I’m confused. It’s complicated,” he admitted.

However, before he could decide, Ustinelli rejected him after finding out that he had discussed intimacy with Luciana.

With that, Mario was now left with Luciana, who was interested in taking their relationship to the next level.

As a result, in episode 3 of Love Is Blind: Brazil, she decided to confess her feelings to Mario without waiting for him to take control.

When she interacted with him in the pods, she told Mario that it was time for them to come to a conclusion instead of circling with questions.

She then called him close to the wall separating them and said:

“Of all the crazy, wild and amazing things I imagined we would ever get to experience in this life, not in a million years would I have dreamt of this. If I ever had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get lucky and win the lottery, that chance I had was used up here when I met you.”

The Love Is Blind: Brazil star added that she did not need to see his face to know that he was the one for her.

That said, she asked him if he would like to marry her, and Mario replied, “I do.”

He added that he was excited about meeting her and going the distance with her.

However, the couple’s Love Is Blind: Brazil journey took a turn for the worse.

Their first meeting started on a positive note, with Mario and Luciana hugging and kissing each other.

Luciana then told Mario that she was tired of “calling the shots” and handed the engagement ring to him, hoping he would go down on one knee.

But to her surprise, Mario hesitated and chose not to propose. Instead, he asked her if she would be okay and left immediately.

“He turned and walked away. He could’ve been a little more of a gentleman, walked me to the door,” Luciana reacted.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras, Mario explained that he was unable to feel the spark he felt with Luciana in the pods.

He thought Luciana was an “interesting” woman, but still, he could not overlook the fact that their connection had “faded.” To him, physical compatibility was not enough for a successful marriage.

Stay tuned for more updates.