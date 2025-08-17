Emma Willis says she’s “ready to see who walks down the aisle” as Love is Blind UK season 2 begins

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Emma Willis attends the National Television Awards held at The O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage)

Love is Blind: UK returned for its second season on Netflix, with hosts Emma and Matt Willis once again guiding the experiment.

In an exclusive interview with RTÉ Entertainment on August 16, 2025, the presenting duo reflected on why the series continues to attract viewers and contestants.

The UK version first premiered in 2024, joining other international editions in Brazil, Sweden, Mexico, and Japan.

The show asks single men and women from across the UK and Ireland to form connections in the “Pods,” where they can speak to each other but not see one another.

After forming a bond, couples must decide whether to get engaged without ever meeting face-to-face. Only later do they meet in person, live together, and prepare for the possibility of marriage.

Emma Willis explained she was “super excited” for the new run, saying she is “ready to see who walks down the aisle.”

Matt added that the format works because many people are “sick of swipe culture” and want relationships built on emotion rather than appearance. Season 2 of Love Is Blind: UK promises romance, drama, and new stories unfolding on screen.

Emma and Matt share why contestants apply for Love is Blind: UK

Emma and Matt Willis both highlighted the reasons they hear from applicants who want to take part in the experiment. Matt said,

“The thing we hear again and again is that people are just sick of the dating world.”

He explained that while dating apps can work for some, many singles want “something true” and “something real” beyond casual encounters. Emma agreed that the Pods encourage deeper conversations.

“Going on emotion rather than visuals, I think it’s something really special,” she said.

She added that the environment inside the Pods allows people to let their guard down. Matt described it as “a glowing purple wall you stare at and fall in love with,” noting how calm and quiet the space feels compared to the outside world.

The pair also admitted that predicting who might connect is not easy. Matt recalled making a list of potential matches but said,

“I got it way wrong! Nothing was right.”

Emma teased that he based choices on appearance, reminding him that “you can’t meet a bunch of people for 10 minutes and then look at their picture and guess.”

What to expect in season two of Love Is Blind: UK

The hosts promised that season two of Love Is Blind: UK will include both heartfelt connections and dramatic turns.

“There is lots of beautiful romance, and there is drama,” Emma shared, while Matt described it as “a slow builder” with plenty of “gossip juice.”

She explained that viewers would see genuine moments of love as well as challenges that tested couples’ decisions.

Emma reflected on what makes the role fulfilling for them as hosts:

“We see them at the beginning, we dip in along the way and then we see them again a year later to see how it’s gone and if they’re still together.”

Matt added that they both enjoy witnessing people fall in love in real time, comparing it to watching a long-form romantic story happen.

As for advice to potential future contestants, Emma said, “Please go in there with good intentions and be open.” Matt added his own tip: “Don’t play it cool… just show them who you are.”

With episodes released weekly through August, season two of Love Is Blind: UK continues to explore whether love can truly be blind.

Stay tuned for more updates.