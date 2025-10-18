Emiru speaks up about assault at TwitchCon, claims staff failed to act swiftly

Cosplayer and Twitch streamer Emiru has responded to viral clips of herself getting assaulted at a Twitch event and assures fans that she’s okay. The creator attended the first day of the TwitchCon 2025 event on October 17, 2025, and was at a meet-and-greet fan event before she got harassed by a fan.

A viral video shows an individual approaching the influencer, grabbing her and trying to lean in for a kiss. Emiru responded quickly and pushed the individual away.

Security personnel intervened and pulled the person away. Netizens have shown support for the creator and condemned the individual's actions in the video.



Emiru, in a lengthy post on X dated October 18, 2025, addressed the incident and assured fans that she was okay:

"Hello everyone, I am okay and thank you for all of the kind messages. Sorry, I cannot respond to them all."

She gave a brief account of the incident:

"Yesterday, the man who assaulted me was allowed to cross multiple barriers at twitchCon and even in front of another creators meet and greet to grab me and my face and try to kiss me. Fortunately he wasn't able to, but a lot of people have pointed out it could have been a lot worse!"

Emiru expressed that she was disappointed in how the show’s organizers and security personnel handled the situation:

"I'm obviously shaken up by what happened, and it's not the first time I've dealt with something like this, but to tell you honestly, I am a lot more hurt and upset by how Twe handled it during and after the fact.”

“There were at least 3 or 4 other TwitchCon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away,” Emiru claims TwitchCon security were lenient about the attack

Emiru revealed that the person who pulled the attacker away from her was her own private security and not from TwitchCon.

She alleged that some TwitchCon security personnel were close to her when it happened and chose to do nothing:

"However, there were at least 3 or 4 other TwitchCon security staff in the area who did not react and let the guy walk away, as you can see in the clip, since they don't even appear in the frame LOL.”

She clarified that the woman helping in the video was her manager. It is added that her friend informed her that some Twitch security personnel were joking about the incident and laughing that they didn’t even see what was happening.

Twitch had earlier responded to the viral video of the assault and claimed that they removed the individual from the premises. The live-streaming platform has not responded to Emiru’s recent video.