Does Only Murders in the Building Season 5 episode 2 reveal Mabel's backstory? Selena Gomez's character explained

Hulu’s mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiered its first three episodes on September 9, 2025, in the United States. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The synopsis for the series, as per Hulu, reads:

Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

The premiere set the stage for another tense mystery, and in Only Murders in the Building Season 5 episode 2, viewers were treated to a deeper look at the history of Arconia's longtime doorman, Lester. The article further explores how the episode provides a look into Mabel’s backstory, followed by a brief recap.

Mabel and Lester’s interconnected past

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 episode 2, titled After You, focuses primarily on Lester’s time at the Manhattan apartment building. The episode, mostly shown through flashbacks, shows Lester arrive as a young doorman with dreams of becoming an actor, only to become part of the building’s history and secrets slowly. During his recollections, we also glimpse Mabel’s early years at the Arconia. She was seen visiting with her mother as a toddler initially, and also later as a teenager, when she built a friendship with Lester. They both shared small but significant moments, such as one Christmas when he gave her a tour of the building she so admired.

These scenes are subtle but powerful reminders of how long Mabel’s ties to the building run. Still, episode 2 stops short of providing a brand-new backstory for her. Long-time viewers of the series will recall that Mabel’s more detailed history was previously revealed in Season 2, when flashbacks explained her selective memory following the death of her father. The episode doesn’t add a major revelation, but refreshes our understanding of her long-standing presence in the building.

A brief recap of the episode

Beyond Mabel’s appearances, episode 2 of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 paints a rich portrait of Lester’s life and his hidden role in Arconia’s underworld. We learn how George, the former doorman, introduced Lester to Nicky, a shady figure who paid him to let people into the building secretly. Though Lester initially saw the work as temporary, it eventually tied him to Nicky for years. Complications increase as his life progresses, and later also becomes a trusted confidant for Charles, Oliver, and young Mabel—yet remains stuck in Nicky’s grip.

The present-day storyline delivers the shocking twist that Lester’s death is ruled an accident. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, however, suspect foul play, especially after learning of his dealings with Nicky, who is also now dead. With Lester gone and the mystery widening, Mabel’s role as both a witness to the past and a seeker of the truth remains more crucial than ever.

The next episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 5, titled Dirty Birds, will be released exclusively on Hulu on September 16, 2025, in the United States.