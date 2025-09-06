Disney enlists MrBeast to promote ‘Tron: Ares’ ahead of ticket sales launch

Tron: Ares © Walt Disney Studios India

MrBeast has joined Disney’s marketing campaign for Tron: Ares ahead of its ticket sales launch. Disney unveiled a new promotional clip featuring MrBeast introducing the footage with his robotic delivery of “Let’s do this.” The studio hopes that his massive online reach will attract younger audiences to theaters, giving the film a better chance at commercial success.

The appearance quickly drew attention because MrBeast is not part of the cast or storyline. His sudden promotion for the film comes as Disney works to expand its marketing strategy beyond traditional trailers. With Tron: Ares being a big-budget release, the company is exploring every avenue to ensure the film finds strong support at the box office when tickets go on sale.



Zack Hatrick commented on X,

Man they're really doing everything they can to make me not want to see a movie I've been waiting 15 years for

FROSTY 🧸 commented on X,

Like this if you have no interest in seeing this!

Maven mentioned on X,

This looks like one of the worst editing

This collaboration has received mixed reactions. Some believe Disney’s choice may help build early hype among MrBeast’s audience, while others argue it feels forced and disconnected from the movie. Regardless, the move reflects how Disney is leaning on unconventional strategies to market its major projects before release.

josh 🇵🇸 mentioned on X,

Jared Leto x Mr Beast is straight cancer!

HeroicAnon stated on X,

Oof... Guess Disney is just trying to nose dive the Tron franchise.

MrBeast has become one of the most influential digital personalities worldwide. His YouTube empire, philanthropic projects, and candy brand have given him direct access to millions of young viewers. Disney tapped into this influence with the belief that his brief appearance could drive conversations about Tron: Ares before the official ticket sales open.

In the promotional clip, MrBeast introduced the video in a monotone voice. For Disney, this was an attempt to mix pop culture from the internet with big-screen advertising. It was clear that the decision was made with people who like digital content more than traditional ads in mind. Some critics say the move takes attention away from the movie, but the studio sees it as a way to make sure the movie is seen on all platforms.

This is part of a larger trend in which Hollywood studios work with digital creators to get more people involved. Disney really wants Tron: Ares to do well, so the studio is trying all sorts of different things to get people excited about the movie before it comes out.

More About Tron: Ares

Tron: Ares is the third installment in the Tron series and serves as a standalone sequel to Tron: Legacy (2010). Directed by Joachim Rønning and written by Jesse Wigutow, the film continues the sci-fi saga with a new storyline. Jared Leto stars as Ares, a program who enters the real world on a dangerous mission that introduces humankind to artificial intelligence beings.

The story is about how Encom and Dillinger are competing to get control of the Permeance Code. This code has the power to permanently bring digital assets into the real world. This can lead to power, profit, and new ideas. Julian Dillinger, played by Evan Peters, wants the code for military reasons, while Eve Kim, played by Greta Lee, leads Encom, which wants to improve how people interact with technology.

The cast includes Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, and Jeff Bridges, who is back as Kevin Flynn. Beginning in January 2024, filming took place in Vancouver and ended in May. By August, Nine Inch Nails had written the score. In the US, the movie is set to come out on October 10, 2025.

Tron: Ares is related to current talks about AI, synthetic biology, and the moral issues that come with technology. It serves as a warning, but still has hope for the future of working together between people and digital intelligence. This thematic direction makes Tron: Ares relevant to today's debates while also keeping the Tron universe alive.